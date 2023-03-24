This week, the EU Commission presented a draft law for a “right to repair”. The law aims to oblige manufacturers of devices and software to design their products in such a way that they last longer, can be repaired safely and their parts are easily accessible and removable. But the new design also has critics, including efurbed, the Viennese online marketplace for refurbished devices, reports heise. He remains too attached to the well-known economy, much more important is a real circular economy.

“We need almost drastic measures”

“While we see the Commission’s good intentions and willingness to move forward with the right to repair, the proposal in its current form unfortunately falls short of our expectations. While it touches on some important aspects, it’s not enough to really make a difference. We need long-term, almost drastic measures to counteract climate change. The economy plays a huge role here – ‘business as usual’ must no longer exist,” says Kilian Kaminski, co-founder of refurbed.

According to heise, the new draft law should for the first time legally establish the right to have products such as televisions, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers or washing machines repaired. In addition, the EU Commission wants to oblige manufacturers to repair a product for five to ten years after purchase. This requirement should not apply if products are damaged in such a way that repairing them is technically impossible. An online brokerage platform for repairs is also planned, which should also strengthen the refurbished market.

Enshrine “repair before replacement” in law

But refurbed doesn’t go far enough. The startup recommends several improvements to the design. For example, there should be an EU repair score that informs potential buyers whether a product can be repaired, how easy it is and what the costs of a repair would be. However, the commission had already agreed on a repairability index at the end of 2022.

Refurbed explains that the repair sector has also not been sufficiently developed up to now. But making repairs the norm requires financial incentives that make repairs affordable. Another requirement is the statutory anchoring of the principle of “repair before replacement”. The Commission’s current proposal is not yet strong enough. Products must be designed to be repairable so that manufacturers do not always simply replace them.

refurbed calls for more circular economy

Refurbed also recommends a ban on business practices that impede or limit repairs. Such practices include, for example, “part pairing”, which means limiting repair by hardware, software or contractual obligations. Independent market participants would have to be allowed to service the product with original, used and compatible spare parts. This also includes providing the necessary repair and maintenance information free of charge. The current proposal could give manufacturers a virtual monopoly on repairs, since they are not sufficiently obliged to make the necessary information and spare parts accessible to the repair sector.

Last but not least, the public sector should set an example by setting requirements and targets for the use of repairable and refurbished products through public procurement regulations. “We are now counting on the European Parliament and the Member States in the Council to develop this proposal further so that they can fulfill their responsibilities and make an important contribution to a sustainable, circular economy. Because the circular economy can only work if everyone pulls together – both on a private and on a political and economic level,” says Kaminski.