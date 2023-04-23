According to reports, Intel began to provide Emerald Rapids and Meteor Lake-S desktop CPU samples, the picture shows the 5th generation Xeon

Intel has reportedly started sampling its 5th Gen Emerald Rapids and Meteor Lake-S desktop CPUs, as seen in a recent document.

According to @Fan_of_Toasters on Twitter, Intel has begun sampling its next-generation Meteor Lake-S desktop CPUs and 5th-generation Emerald Rapids Xeon server chips. A document dated April 21 was also shared stating that Xeon Emerald Rapids R-0 steppers are being sampled to customers to perform system testing and problem tuning. Samples will be fused to PQS and graded to ES2 standards. That means the chip will launch later this year as planned.



Following this tweet, YuuKi_AnS shared pictures of the first two Intel Emerald Rapids-SP CPUs. The sample pictured is also an ES2, and you can see a standard package design and a design with an expansion PCB to assign HBM DRAM or other controllers. Judging by the layout of the capacitors on the back, these are definitely Emerald Rapids, unlike what we’ve seen on the Sapphire Rapids.



We know Intel’s Emerald Rapids (5th Gen Xeon) CPU family will launch in Q4 2023 and will feature up to 64 cores and 128 threads. The CPUs will come in a variety of die configurations, with the flagships using a 2-die layout, in contrast to the 4-die layout of the 4th Gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids series. These CPUs are also expected to have a lot of L3 (up to 320MB according to rumors) and will be backed by the existing LGA 4677 socket.

The most important point mentioned by the leaker is that Intel is also sampling Meteor Lake-S CPUs. There have been various claims that Intel has canceled its Meteor Lake-S desktop CPUs, but sampling them now means we could still get some form of Meteor Lake chips on the desktop. Intel is said to be shipping sample models with sSpec numbers to OEMs, with the first ES1 samples featuring A1 stepping.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens after Intel’s 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh desktops, and if Meteor Lake does make its way to the platform, we can expect a launch in 2024.

source