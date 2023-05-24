According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best smartwatches of 2023

PR/Business Insider

Since 2019 has Stiftung Warentest 123 Smartwatches and fitness tracker tested. Most recently, 14 new smartwatches and two new fitness trackers were examined for the June issue (2023) of “Test” magazine. In addition, there were the nine best models from previous tests. The price range of the watches was between around 50.00 and 1000.00 euros. The result: 14 of the tested smartwatches received the test result “good”while the rest – including almost all fitness trackers – were only fair or worse.

Smartwatches at Stiftung Warentest – this is how it was tested

For the test, Stiftung Warentest evaluated the 16 new smartwatches based on the following criteria:

fitness function (35 percent): Among other things, the accuracy of the heart rate measurement, the pedometer and the distance measurement was recorded.

(35 percent): Among other things, the accuracy of the heart rate measurement, the pedometer and the distance measurement was recorded. communication and other functions (25 percent): How well do functions such as making calls, receiving and sending messages, playing music or sleep monitoring work? How versatile are the smartwatches?

(25 percent): How well do functions such as making calls, receiving and sending messages, playing music or sleep monitoring work? How versatile are the smartwatches? handling (20 percent): Stiftung Warentest, for example, tested the setup, operation and instructions for use of the watches. Also: how easy was it to read the display?

(20 percent): Stiftung Warentest, for example, tested the setup, operation and instructions for use of the watches. Also: how easy was it to read the display? battery pack (ten percent): The actual battery life was determined in various usage scenarios.

(ten percent): The actual battery life was determined in various usage scenarios. stability and processing (five percent): The smartwatches had to go through a shock, drop and scratch test. The workmanship of the watches was also taken into account.

(five percent): The smartwatches had to go through a shock, drop and scratch test. The workmanship of the watches was also taken into account. Data protection and data safety (five percent): Is user data collected? How well is the user account protected? Are there any deficiencies in the data protection declaration?

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: The best smartwatches

Which of the 14 good smartwatches did best? We introduce you to the test winner from Stiftung Warentest and some other alternatives that you might like:

1. Die beste Smartwatch 2023: Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 – Smartwatch (GPS, 45 Millimeter) – 469,00 Euro bei Ebay* Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: "good" (grade: 1.6)

Strengthen: Fitness functions, communication, handling and stability are all very good

weaknesses: battery and data protection only satisfactory

special feature: Test winner at Stiftung Warentest

As expected, the Apple Watch Series 8* named test winner. With the Overall grade 1.6 it just barely missed the best possible quality rating of “very good”. One of her greatest strengths is her very good fitness and communication functions as well as theirs very good handling and stability. But the test winner also has weaknesses. The battery of the Apple Watch Series 8 was only found to be satisfactory. Their data protection behavior was also satisfactory. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market.

The Apple Watch Series 8 at a glance

battery life : twelve to 58 hours

: twelve to 58 hours loading time : 92 minutes

: 92 minutes compatibility : mit iPhones

: mit iPhones functions: Music storage, GPS, altimeter, contactless payment, waterproof, fall detection, sleep monitoring, ECG, skin temperature measurement, always-on display and more

2. Garmin’s best smartwatch: Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus – Smartwatch (GPS, 1.3 inches) – 359.99 euros at Amazon * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.7)

Strengthen: Fitness functions, handling and stability are all very good

weaknesses: Data protection only satisfactory

special feature: best fitness features

Fitness tracking that is as accurate as possible is particularly important for many athletes. Then this is suitable for them Garmin Venu 2 Plus*which in the smartwatch test with the overall grade 1,7 ended up behind the Apple Watch Series 8, but instead the better fitness tracking exhibited In this category, the clock with the very good Rated 1.1 – no other model was better here. Then they come very good handling and stability the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Its communication functions and its battery were good, while its data protection behavior was only satisfactory, as with the test winner. However, the Garmin model is still an excellent choice due to its almost perfect fitness features!

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus at a glance

battery life : 21 to 205 hours

: 21 to 205 hours loading time : 115 minutes

: 115 minutes compatibility : with iPhones, Android phones and with the PC

: with iPhones, Android phones and with the PC functions: music storage, GPS, altimeter, contactless payment, waterproof, fall detection, sleep tracking, always-on display and more

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch is the 5 Pro*. She excels very good results in terms of their communication functions and stability from that to the total good overall grade of 1.9 have contributed. The high stability of the smartwatch is a clear advantage of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. But you have to Weaknesses in battery and data protection be tolerated.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a glance

battery life : 17 to 125 hours

: 17 to 125 hours loading time : 185 minutes

: 185 minutes compatibility : Android-Smartphones

: Android-Smartphones functions: Heart Rate Sensor, Electrocardiogram, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Brightness Sensor, Accelerometer, Position Sensor, Bioimpedance Sensor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Activity Tracker, Distance Tracker, Calorie Counter, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Pedometer, Fall Monitor and more

4. Best cheap smartwatch under $300: Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music – Smartwatch (GPS, 1.4 inch) – 209.99 euros at Amazon * Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.9)

Strengthen: Handling and stability are both very good

weaknesses: Communication and data protection only satisfactory

special feature: good battery

A smartwatch with an excellent price-performance ratio is the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music. It is the best smartwatch from the test less than 300.00 euros costs. She has them too good overall grade 1.9 received and scores above all with her guten Akku, which is a rarity in the Stiftung Warentest smartwatch test. Then there are hers very good handling and stability. Die communication functions and the privacy behavior weren’t quite as impressive.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music at a glance

battery life : 21 to 270 hours

: 21 to 270 hours loading time : 98 minutes

: 98 minutes compatibility : with iPhones and Android phones

: with iPhones and Android phones functions: Temperature Sensor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Tracker, Stopwatch and more

What can a smartwatch do?

Smartwatches are small, smart things. The watches are digital bracelets that can do much more than just display the time. They make everyday life easier for their owner by being an extension of the smartphone. A smartwatch can be used to receive push messages, take calls, check e-mails – and much more. The latest smart watches are popular for their fitness features. Many smartwatches can already measure the heart rate, monitor sleep or count steps.

