According to The Walking Dead star, terrifying things were happening on the set of this horror thriller

Those who play with dark forces should be careful! Jeffrey Dean Morgan witnessed some truly mysterious events while filming this horror film.

It’s haunted here! Playing with the overpowering demons and spirits of the intermediate world is more than just fantasy for some Hollywood projects. While special effects give you goosebumps in front of the camera, in some cases inexplicable forces are at work behind the camera. During the shooting of the horror thriller “Possession – The Dark Inside You”, leading actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) reported on unusual moments that took place in the background. Lightbulbs blew up during some scenes and the prop warehouse burned to the ground shortly after filming wrapped, he told IMDb on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson during the film’s promotional tour.

Coincidence or real horror? This can be discussed excellently. How creepy though “Possession – The Darkness Within You” is real, you can watch MOVIECULT by subscription on the Amazon Prime Video Channel. The film is also available for purchase or rental on Amazon.

A great side effect: Horror films not only scare you, they also make you slim. In our video you can find out how the big tremors have a positive effect on calorie consumption and the organism.

“Possession – The Darkness in You”: This is what awaits you

Torn between mother Stephanie (Kyra Sedgwick) and father Clyde (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), little Em (Natasha Calls) tries to enjoy her childhood. Father Clyde in particular is worried and tries to live up to his role as a loving parent with surprises and fulfilled wishes. On a trip to a flea market, Em comes across a strange wooden box that she desperately wants. Although the box cannot be opened and neither father nor daughter know what is inside, Clyde buys the antique piece. A real mistake: because when Em manages to take a look inside the box, she unleashes an ancient spirit of the dead that takes possession of her.

“Possession – The Darkness in You”: Evil lurks everywhere

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s accounts of the inexplicable events do not seem to be isolated. Tragic and mysterious incidents have happened on sets in the past, giving the final films a dark aura. The tragedy may be known from the shooting of “The Crow” in 1994: actor Brandon Lee was killed by a bullet, while other crew members suffered serious injuries. His statements that his family is cursed and that death is only a matter of time send a chill down the spine.

The start of the horror series “Insidious” also offers some wild speculation, if the crew’s reports can be believed. Funny noises, negative energy and a dark mood were omnipresent during the shoot. ScreenRant’s list of other cursed projects proves that these cases are not uncommon. The perfect mood for an evening full of goosebumps.

