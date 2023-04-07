In the future, Android users should be able to delete a user account more easily; either in the app or on a separate website. This should also be accompanied by the deletion of the entire user history.

There is hardly an app that does not also require its own user account in order to actually be able to use it to its full extent. The setup is usually done within a few clicks. If you want to leave the app completely, it has been difficult so far. That should change now; at least for Android users.

Google has issued a new requirement for all app developers: If a user account is required, it must also be possible to delete it easily. Two options must be offered in the future: a delete function directly in the app, or via a website.

Google requires this external option in order to relieve users of having to reinstall an app.

Delete means delete

But not only the user account should then be deleted from the databases, but all associated data, such as pictures, videos or recordings. Everything related to the user should be deleted.

If developers want to keep certain data for security reasons, they must clearly communicate this in the description of the app in the Play Store.

The function should be implemented in the apps by the beginning of next year at the latest. In exceptional cases, Google will grant an extension until May 31, 2024.

(catfish)