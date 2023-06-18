Account sharing: Netflix scam pays off

Netflix’s handling of shared accounts is making waves. For years, the streaming service had no problem with multiple users sharing an account. Now is the end of account sharing. A decision that is not well received by many customers – but apparently worth it for Netflix.

Netflix is ​​serious: shared accounts are worth it

The following has recently also applied to German Netflix subscribers: Who is Account with people outside of your household split want, have to pay extra for it. The decision is expected to bring in additional revenue for Netflix. With many customers comes however, this step did not go down well.

This is shown by a look at Spain, where Netflix has lost customers massively after introducing shared account fees earlier this year. The streaming customers have apparently not only threatened that they would drop Netflix, when account sharing is over.

Netflix, on the other hand, has a different plan. The streaming veteran relies on former viewers from existing accounts in the future sign up with your own account would. Exactly what is apparently already happening in the USA: Since AntennaData’s investigations began four and a half years ago, Netflix has had a few days most new customers ever after the new sharing rules were announced can win (source: AntennaData).

Stay with Netflix or would you rather check out the competition? We help with the streaming choice:

In the four days from May 23rd to 27th, Netflix will have a new all-time high among newly registered US customers – a clear sign that the new strategy appears to be working. Almost 100,000 initial registrations were made on May 26 and 27, respectively, according to AntennaData. Average decided 73,000 customers a day for the streaming offer of the world market leader.

Compared to the previous 60 days, the number of new customers has more than doubled. The end of account sharing even overshadows the previous best values ​​from spring 2020, when corona lockdowns in the USA caused a rush of customers to Netflix.

But the new customers are not everything: At the same time, I have them too Number of terminations at Netflix increased significantly, according to the US company. But the new registrations should prevail. Calculating both, Netflix has since May 23 compared to the previous 60 days still an increase of 25.6 percent recorded among new customers.

Account sharing on Netflix: there will be no comeback