Accountants and AI: ChatGpt in the field for scrapping quater

There are already numerous declinations of the use of artificial intelligence in the studies of tax professionals. These are mostly applications that take charge of the simplest tasks, but more complex solutions are also starting to become available.

Among the tools that use artificial intelligence and that are already present in accountants’ offices there are, for example, ChatPdf, which reads and summarizes a large amount of documents, and Tome, a useful tool for creating professional presentations. Without forgetting the same ChatGpt or Midjourney or some applications from Google and Microsoft.

An all-Italian application is the chatbot trained to answer questions on the quater scrapping, developed by Cfi (Crisi Fiscale d’Impresa) and which can be joined within this month. The tool is based on ChatGpt, but has been instructed to avoid the so-called “hallucinations”, which can lead to untrue answers to still fulfill user requests.

The work of artificial intelligence

All the preliminary instruction work that only an expert accountant could do was fundamental: «First we educated the AI ​​- explains Carlo Carmine, founder of Cfi and accountant – and then we updated the tool with the questions of the reference target . We started from the questions we receive from customers and in our webinars».

Then sentences, procedures, practices of the Revenue, all the documentation and payment folders were entered. The result is a very large database of notions that the chatbot accesses to formulate answers to customer queries.

