With the official launch of the Intel Arc A770 desktop graphics card, Intel is apparently also cooperating with Acer in addition to ASRock and GUNNIR, and is expected to launch a desktop called Arc A770 Predator BiFrost Machine version graphics card.

Compared with Intel’s public version design, Acer’s Arc A770 Predator BiFrost uses a different shape design, and adds RGB lighting effects to the 92mm diameter cooling fan.

At present, Acer has not announced the specific specifications of the Arc A770 Predator BiFrost, but it is expected to use 16GB DDR6X display memory capacity, the operating clock can be overclocked to 2400MHz, and advertised through the blower-type 5th generation AeroBlade 3D blade speed cooling metal cooling fan, and shaft Streaming FrostBlade 2.0 fans for cooling, plus Predator BiFrost utility for optimized graphics settings.

As for the specific listing price and the official launch schedule, we still have to wait for Acer to announce it.

Intel plans to use ArcbrandThe desktop version of the graphics card competes with NVIDIA and AMD, and will also expand cooperation with third-party manufacturers to promote the growth of its desktop version of the graphics card product market share. However, this time Acer has decided to cooperate with Intel to launch the custom-designed Arc A770 desktop graphics card. Whether it means that Acer may also cooperate with NVIDIA and AMD to launch more custom-designed graphics card products in the future. It is not yet confirmed. .

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

