The experience is even more intense because the laptops are equipped with Acer’s suite of visual technologies for dynamic color enhancement. The Aspire 5 is also a great choice for streamers and users who are constantly into videos. Its 1080p FHD webcam and digital microphones use Acer Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and Acer PurifiedVoiceTM technology for high-quality video feeds and clear audio when streaming or video calling.

Finally, Aspire 5 laptops stay cool inside and out thanks to the TwinAir cooling system and vented keyboard that improves thermal capacity and helps expel more heat. They also feature a variety of ports for connecting or charging devices, with a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1 for added functionality when streaming or sharing files.

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 series are affordable and easy-to-use laptops that are designed to offer multitasking and practical functions to all members of the family. They’re always ready to use thanks to the new Intel CoreTM i3-N series processors that make them perfect for work, study or casual gaming. At the heart are performance and productivity: an improved dissipation management system, obtained with a 40% increase in fan surface area, and an additional 17% thermal capacity, so as to optimize airflow and cool the internal components for longer lasting and more efficient use when unplugged.

The Aspire 3 line has been designed to be lighter and thinner, weighing in at just 1.6kg and boasting a sleek 18.9mm metal body, available in a range of vibrant colours. Everyone in the family will enjoy crisp, detailed visuals while browsing the web or streaming movies thanks to the 1080p FHD display, while Acer’s BlueLightShield technology reduces blue light emission to help minimize eye strain. eyes. All models are also equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E, offering increased functionality for everyone’s connectivity needs.