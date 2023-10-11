Acer for Education participates in the Didacta Fair with eco-sustainable and innovative solutions • Techzilla

Acer, leader of the Italian market in the field of education, will be present at the second Sicilian edition of the Fiera Didacta, which will be held at Sicilia Fiera in Misterbianco (CT) from 12 to 14 October. During this event, visitors will have the opportunity to take a closer look at Acer education devices and participate in workshops in collaboration with education partners.

Acer for Education has been active in the education sector for many years and offers a wide range of solutions for creating innovative digital classrooms. These solutions include devices with high performance, flexibility, robustness and long battery life. Additionally, they are designed with a strong commitment to sustainability, using recycled plastic materials and respecting the environment.

“Thanks to PNRR funds, schools are currently adopting more and more technological tools capable of revolutionizing the process of learning, teaching and school inclusion. Our participation in the second Sicilian edition of Didacta allows us to come into contact with teachers and students to understand their new needs and specificities in the context of School 4.0, in order to propose appropriate technological solutions to facilitate the digital transition.” Alessandro BarbestaHead of Sales & Marketing Commercial & Education di Acer Italia

During Didacta, Acer will present devices that help transform traditional classrooms into innovative learning environments and laboratories for future digital professions. Teachers and students will have the opportunity to choose from various products, including notebooks in the series TravelMate B3 is Spin B3 for the Windows environment, ideal for primary schools thanks to their robustness and resistance.

Additionally, laptops will be available TravelMate from the P2 series, perfect for teachers. As for Chrome OS, i Chromebook 314 and convertibles Chromebook Spin 511 e 512known for starting up quickly, being user-friendly, durable and equipped with important safety features for schools.

A special area of ​​the Acer stand will be dedicated to powerful and innovative Predator devicesthe company brand dedicated to gaming. Video games also have great potential in education and, if used appropriately by teachers to integrate school curricula, they can make learning more engaging and constructive, improve students’ attention and promote skill development such as collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking, ensuring an innovative approach to STEM learning.

To make teaching increasingly engaging and inclusive, Acer will also present SpatialLabs technology, which allows students to experience a 3D experience without the use of headsets. This technology, designed to support teachers in this new digital era, offers students the opportunity to learn 3D educational and educational content in an immersive and engaging way.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

