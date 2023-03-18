On the occasion of Fiera Didacta Italia 2023, Acer for Education presented the new products and services that will accompany the digital transition of the school system. The main trade fair on innovation in the educational world took place from 8 to 10 March in Florence. The company has been operating in the education sector for years with the aim of contributing to the integration of new technologies in schools and encouraging inclusive and encouraging educational methods.

Exclusive services

At the Acer stand it was possible to learn about the education programs in detail, which range from free recycling of devices to training courses accessible to teachers. It also made it possible to get in touch with its ecosystem, the beating heart of Acer’s commitment in the world of education.

The GreenCycle Project

With the GreenCycle initiative, Acer aims to offer a sustainable solution to educational institutions that need to update the computer fleet available to students. With the purchase of at least 20 devices, it is possible to recycle old devices for free.

Digital transition of the school system

Alessandro Barbesta, Commercial Head of Acer Italy

Technology can no longer be just a support to education, but an enabler of progress capable of making a difference in teaching and learning processes. Acer’s partnership with the educational world aims to facilitate the educational path of teachers and students and increase digital inclusion within the school walls. Being present again this year at Fiera Didacta brings us closer to the school and its actors, but above all to theirs needs. Today’s young people are digital natives and must have the opportunity to maintain an ongoing relationship with technology even during lessons. With the right integration of innovation and digital resources in the school system, students in the future will be more aware adults and protagonists of their knowledge.

Direct involvement

In line with the company’s commitment to safeguarding the planet, which gave rise to the Earthion (Earth + Mission) project, on the occasion of the Didacta Fair, Acer also presented “The Acer Forest for Education”. The initiative provides for the planting of various tree species in some locations in Africa and South America. In particular, for every student or teacher who registered and delivered a plastic bottle to the booth, Acer committed to planting a tree.

La partnership con Certipass

The Acer for Education & Certipass program was born from the collaboration between Acer and Certipass, the certification body that delivers the international EIPASS (European Informatics Passport) program. The initiative offers the promo of a Certipass course at a special price for each Acer device purchased from one of the participating retailers.

Acer has recently expanded its Education offer with green products. Like TravelMate B5 rugged notebooks with Windows 11 Education, designed to enhance the experience of learning of students and increase productivity. In the ChromeOS area, the Acer Chromebook 511 and Acer Chromebook 512 complete the offer. Also in the convertible version, they are characterized by fast boot times, ease of use and numerous security functions. Acer Add-In-One 24 is an all-in-one modular solution consisting of an Acer Chromebox CXI5 and a 24-inch FHD docking monitor that allows you to rationalize space. It also allows you to simplify maintenance and upgrades, reducing downtime and thus saving costs in the long term.

Devices and solutions

It is part of the Vero line entirely dedicated to sustainability, the Acer Chromebook Vero 712, attentive to performance and characterized by a resistant and ecological design. The device is designed using recycled materials for many of its components. These include 30% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) in the case and display frame and 50% PCR plastic in the keys.

Privacy protection

The watchword for Acer devices for the education world is sturdiness. Many devices are in fact designed to withstand liquid spills, bumps, falls and constant stresses, typical of use by children. These notebooks also meet class-leading durability standards militaryhave ruggedized I/O ports, rugged keyboards, long-lasting batteries, and an HD webcam with a shutter for added privacy protection.

News at the service of the digital transition of the school system

In line with Acer’s commitment to environmental sustainability, these laptops are made with sustainability in mind, incorporating recycled materials into the shells and packaging. They are EPEAT registered, while some configurations are TCO certified, the main sustainability certification for IT products. These awards are testament to Acer’s ongoing commitment to contribute to the improvement of environmental conditions through eco-friendly innovations and business models.