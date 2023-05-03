Acer Launches New Swift X 16 Laptop Featuring AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs • Techzilla

Acer presented the nuovo Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) with the new AMD Ryzen 7040 series chipsets designed to allow anyone to express their creativity thanks to a suite of high-performance features for graphic design, 3D rendering and video editing.

The creator notebook offers bright colors and visual clarity thanks to a 16:10 OLED display supporting 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits of peak brightness. With eye-catching looks and cutting-edge performance, Swift X 16 is characterized by a refined and slim design, of just 17,9 mmby a processor AMD RyzenTM 9 7940H e GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop with NVIDIA Studio Drivers that take creative projects to the next level. It is also equipped with a system cooling TwinAir, a larger battery and all the main connection ports for greater productivity.

Video calling and streaming have never been so pleasant: the RTX laptop is equipped with a camera 1080p FHD using 2 temporal noise reduction (TNR) from Acer and its suite of AI technologies for crisp, clear video. Let’s find out better together.

DATA SHEET

model number: SFX16-61G

SFX16-61G OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 display: OLED 16:10 16″ 3.2K (3200×2000), 100% DCI P3, 120Hz refresh rate, < 0.2ms response time, 500nit peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe IPS LCD 16″ WQXGA 2560×1600

processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7940H AMD Ryzen 7 7840H AMD Ryzen 5 7640H AMD Ryzen 7 7735H AMD Ryzen 5 7535H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop

access to NVIDIA Studio drivers and tools like NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Broadcast, NVIDIA Canvas

NVIDIA Studio Drivers

memory: up to 16GB LPDDR5

up to 16GB LPDDR5 storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 16Gb/s, NVMe

512GB / 1TB / 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 16Gb/s, NVMe ports and connections: 2x USB-C, HDMI 2.1, slot microSD, WiFi 6E

2x USB-C, HDMI 2.1, slot microSD, WiFi 6E cooling system: TwinAir

TwinAir 33% larger touchpad

Windows Hello support through the fingerprint reader

other: Wake on Voice, Cortana

Wake on Voice, Cortana Camera: FHD 1080p with temporal noise reduction (TNR) in low light, Acer PurifiedView AI suite (background blur, auto-framing, Eye Contact technology), Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction

weight: 1,9kg

1,9kg size : 356×249.17×17.9mm

: 356×249.17×17.9mm drums: 76Wh

76Wh audio:DTS:X Ultra Audio, 2x speaker stereo frontali

Attractive design and display

The newo Acer Swift X 16 features a refined and well-crafted design, with a long front recess, hinges and vents well hidden under the aluminum surface. The new thin and light notebook weighs just 1.9 kg and features a stylish 17.9 chassis mm which improves appearance and safety. The touchpad, 33% larger than the previous model, is the largest of all Acer notebooks.

The users will be amazed with the sensational colors and images offered by the panel OLED 16 pollici 3.2K (3200 x 2000), equipped with VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certifications that enhance the viewing experience. The realistic images and color accuracy stand out thanks 100% DCI-P3, brilliant 500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and sub-0.2ms response time. Further highlighted by slimmer bezels and a wider 16:10 display than previous models.

High performance rendering and cooling

Designed to help designers and creators unleash their creative potential, the Acer Swift X 16 is powered by a processor AMD RyzenTM 9 7940H (up to 45W and 8 cores) and integrated AMD RadeonTM 780M graphics allow users to complete projects in record time.

Le GPU per laptop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 showcase next-generation ray-tracing, AI, and AV1 video encoding hardware, with access to NVIDIA Studio drivers and exclusive tools like NVIDIA OmniverseTM, NVIDIA Broadcast e NVIDIA Canvas, so that users can create quality designs in no time using some of the most popular creative programs. Supporting the powerful hardware, the creator notebook features redesigned internals and solutions to further improve the balance between thermal performance and battery life.

Particular attention is given to dissipation: Swift X 16 is equipped with a cooling system Enhanced TwinAir which increases air intake by up to 36% thanks to larger fans and the new turbo mode, as well as a 3 vent keyboard design that helps expel heat and keep temperatures low from the inside, allowing users to experience streaming, gaming or creative development sessions in optimal conditions.

Crisp video conferencing and streaming

The Acer Swift X 16 notebook is ideal for video conferencing, live streaming and video blogging thanks to the high-resolution 1080p FHD camera, which takes advantage of the suite of Acer PurifiedView AI features such as background blur, auto-framing, and technology Eye Contact.

The addition of technology Acer Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) provides high quality images even in low light conditions, while Acer PurifiedVoiceTM with AI noise reduction ensures that voices are heard clearly and accurately during video calls or recordings. It features up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory, up to 2TB storage PCIe Gen 4 SDD and a MicroSD slot for adding storage when saving your creative projects. Users can also make use of up to two ports USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1 e Wi-Fi 6Efor greater connectivity. The Windows 11 laptop supports Windows Hello via fingerprint reader and Wake on Voice for more convenient and secure login, while Cortana with voice interactions acts as a personal productivity assistant for users.

