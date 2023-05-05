Acer launches the new Swift X 16 notebook

The new Acer Swift X 16 features a refined and well-crafted design, with a long front recess, hinges and vents well hidden under the aluminum surface. The new thin and light notebook weighs just 1.9 kg and features a sleek 17.9 mm chassis that enhances both looks and security. The touchpad, 33% larger than the previous model, is the largest of all Acer notebooks.

Users will be amazed by the sensational colors and images offered by the 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED panel, which has VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certifications that enhance the viewing experience. Lifelike images and color accuracy stand out thanks to 100% DCI-P3, brilliant 500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and sub-0.2ms response time. Further highlighted by slimmer bezels and a wider 16:10 display than previous models.

Designed to help designers and creators unleash their full creative potential, the Acer Swift X 16 is powered by an AMD RyzenTM 9 7940H processor (up to 45W and 8 cores) and integrated AMD RadeonTM 780M graphics that allow users to complete projects in record time. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPUs showcase next-generation ray-tracing, AI, and AV1 video encoding hardware, with access to NVIDIA Studio drivers and exclusive tools like NVIDIA OmniverseTM, NVIDIA Broadcast, and NVIDIA Canvas, so that users can create quality designs in no time using some of the most popular creative programs.

Supporting the powerful hardware, the creator notebook features redesigned internals and solutions to further improve the balance between thermal performance and battery life. Particular attention is given to dissipation: Swift X 16 features an enhanced TwinAir cooling system that increases air intake by up to 36% thanks to larger fans and the new turbo mode, as well as a vented keyboard design air that helps expel heat and keep temperatures low from the inside, allowing users to face streaming, gaming or creative development sessions in optimal conditions.