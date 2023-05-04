Acer Nitro N50-640 buy cheap from 1111€ (05/2023)

Today we’re taking a look at the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming PC, which is making its way into the mid-range. With solid performance and a design with red accents and lighting to match, this desktop PC has some interesting features.

Solide Hardware

At the heart of the Acer Nitro 5 is a Intel Core i5-12400F Processor. With 6 cores and 12 threads (2.50 GHz, turbo up to 4.40 GHz), this processor offers solid performance, which is enough to handle most current games and software applications. Paired with 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM the memory is still more than adequately dimensioned in 2023 and can also be upgraded if necessary.

Somewhat tight memory, but fast GPU

On the storage side, the Acer Nitro 5 scores with a fast 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, which, however, could become scarce quite quickly for large game libraries. Here you should think about an upgrade or an extension in the long term.

For graphics performance is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics card with 8 GB GDDR6 memory responsible. The graphics card is still in the upper middle field and can also handle current games on medium to high details with Full HD or WQHD resolution.

ports and connectivity

In terms of connections, the Acer Nitro 5 offers a wide selection: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x Displayport 1.4a, 1x USB-C, 7x USB-A, 1x Ethernet und 3x 3,5mm Audioanschluss available. to be added WLAN 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections, which unfortunately is still not standard for a desktop PC and is therefore a plus.

Design and extras

The design of the Acer Nitro 5 is characterized by its red lighting on the front and the side wall. The side wall does not have a viewing window and instead uses a perforated grille with a “honeycomb look”. These accents give the PC a gaming look without being too bulky. A mouse and keyboard are included as a bonus.

Another special feature of the Acer Nitro 5 N50-640 is a inductive charging surface on topwhich you can use to charge your compatible smartphone, for example.

As the operating system is already Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can get started right away.