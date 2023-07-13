Acer Partners with AMD and Intel to Launch New Gaming Graphics Cards

Acer Ventures into Gaming Discrete Graphics Card Market with New Products

TAIPEI – Acer (2353), a renowned PC brand, made headlines last year when it announced its entry into the graphics card market. After the successful release of the Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC discrete graphics card in Taiwan, the company has now collaborated with AMD to launch its latest gaming discrete graphics card, Predator BiFrost Radeon RX7600 8G and RX7600 8G OC. These new cards utilize AMD RDNA 3 architecture and integrated AI functionality to enhance computing efficiency.

In an effort to diversify its product offerings, Acer has also partnered with Intel once again to unveil the new mid-range product, Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 8G OC. This graphics card incorporates Intel XeSS artificial intelligence image upgrade technology, providing gamers with even more options.

Last year, Acer’s high-end Predator BiFrost discrete graphics card A770 OC gained popularity due to its exceptional cooling capabilities. The graphics card implemented Acer’s exclusive customized dual-fan cooling technology, featuring the blower-type fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D blade speed cooling metal cooling fan with ultra-thin 0.08mm blades, as well as the axial-flow FrostBlade 2.0 fan with curved blades. This unique combination facilitated efficient heat dissipation. The mid-range model, on the other hand, uses a combination of blower and turbo fans, ensuring superior heat dissipation.

To enhance user control, Acer has developed the Predator BiFrost Utility APP tuning software. This software allows users to monitor the graphics card’s status and adjust usage modes through the OSD control panel. Users can easily customize temperature, fan speed, lighting, hotkey positions or sizes, among other settings. Additionally, users can save customized profiles for easy switching.

Sporting a sleek metal cool design, the Predator BiFrost discrete graphics card supports the PCI®Express 4.0 bus standard, doubling the data volume compared to the previous generation PCI Express 3.0, with a data transfer rate of up to 16 GT/s. The card also supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, enabling advanced features such as ray tracing, Mesh shading, variable rate shading, and sampler feedback, delivering an elevated level of realism for gaming enthusiasts. Moreover, the card can handle 4K images and support next-generation 8K video output, providing users with the ultimate visual experience.

Interested buyers can find Acer’s Predator discrete graphics cards at various retailers, such as Original Price House, Xinya Digital, Shunfa 3c, Acer Store, PChome, and Momo. All purchases are covered by Acer’s three-year warranty service, ensuring peace of mind for consumers.

As Acer continues to expand its presence in the gaming industry, these latest additions to its graphics card lineup highlight the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance, innovative products to cater to the needs of gamers worldwide.

