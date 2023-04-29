Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop: Best for Beginners with Gaming + AI Generation

In the past, gaming notebooks were mostly designed for the needs of users in gaming. However, with the popularity of multimedia production and the increasing number of AI-generated applications in recent years, the market has become more and more interested in gaming notebooks equipped with mid-to-high-end graphics cards. There will be greater demand. Acer’s new Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) just meets the needs of the market. The new machine uses the 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and NVIDIA RTX 4060 laptop GPU, which can meet General users have different needs in games, multimedia production and AI generation computing.

RGB lighting effect keyboard, can be said to be the standard configuration of gaming notebooks

The official said that the current generation of Predator Helios Neo 16 is a selling point of being friendly to the people, and the price is only $12,998, which is absolutely competitive for gaming laptops of the same level. Although attracting customers with a low price, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is not sloppy in terms of hardware specifications and performance. First of all, in terms of the screen, it uses a 16:10 ratio, 1920 x 1200 resolution 165Hz IPS screen, with dtsX sound effects, it performs well in games and multimedia. Equipped with Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, 16GB DD5-4800MHz RAM and NVIDIA RTX 4060 laptop GPU, the overall performance is good. It is worth mentioning that the notebook version of the RTX 4060 also has 8GB of VRAM, and it only takes about 90 seconds to run the Stable Diffusion Wensheng map on average. Compared with the 3060 of the previous generation notebook version, the average time of 120 seconds is 25% faster. It can be seen that the 4060 is in image processing. And the performance of AI computing is quite good.

In order to maintain a stable and powerful performance of the host under long-term use, Acer has also put a lot of effort into heat dissipation. The new Helios Neo adopts an exclusive cooling system, including a special AeroBlade metal fan. The CPU will use liquid Metal heat dissipation paste to enhance the heat dissipation effect. In addition, users can monitor the operation of the computer through the PREDATOR SENSE application, and adjust the performance of the computer according to different needs, make good use of computer resources and reduce power consumption.

Predator Helios Neo 16 will be equipped with 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 network cable socket, and 1 microSD card reader, which is quite expandable.

Summarize

PCM Rating : 4.5/5

Predator Helios Neo 16 uses the latest Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 4060 graphics card. Its performance in games and AI generation is indeed quite outstanding, but if the manufacturer can slightly increase the brightness of the screen so that the screen can support HDR display, I believe it will It will be more helpful in video playback and multimedia production.

Predator Helios Neo 16 Specifications