Acer TravelMate notebooks, built for hybrid work

Acer TravelMate with 13th Gen Intel Core vPro and premium 16:10 OLED display, built to meet the performance and mobility of hybrid work.

Also equipped with a long-lasting battery with 65 Wh fast charging and secure access with reader fingerprints digital or IR camera.

For those on the go

TravelMate P6 14 is a premium business notebook of the latest generation for professionals on the go. It offers a large surface area with a 2.8K (2880×1800) OLED display panel, 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Powered by Intel vPro chips and Intel Evo Certified, it boasts high power, as it features 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processors, 32GB LPDDR5 memory, and a 65Wh fast-charging battery.

A range created for hybrid work

Online business meetings and video calls are further enhanced with the FHD IR webcam, zoom technology noise AI-powered with Acer PurifiedVoice and upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio. It also comes with 2×2 6E and 5G Wi-Fi connectivity for faster and more powerful wireless internet.

Lightweight and handy

The P4 14-inch and 16-inch versions, along with the P4 Spin notebooks, deliver next-generation performance powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs. The TravelMate P4 14 features a lightweight alloy chassis of magnesium and a large 16:10 narrow-bezel display with resolution up to 2.2K, In addition, TravelMate P4 Spin 14 convertible is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass, touchscreen panel with resolution up to WUXGA, and clip-on stylus for manual note taking.

Built for hybrid work

Acer TravelMate P2 series laptops feature a 14-inch and 16-inch 16:10 IPS WUGXA (1920 x 1200) screen with a viewing angle of up to 170 degrees. Notebooks with 13th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs feature a larger OceanGlass touchpad, keys with 1.55mm of travel, and a hinge that rotates 180 degrees. Connecting to the Internet and peripherals is made easier with Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE support and a wide range of ports.

The TravelMate range of notebooks created for hybrid work is born

All the latest TravelMate business laptops are equipped with Windows 11 and Acer Dust Defender technology to minimize the accumulation of dust maintaining high power performance. Acer Light Sensing technology senses color and ambient light to adjust the brightness and color temperature of the display.

Reduce your carbon footprint

TravelMate business offers larger touchpads, quieter clicks, and keys with a 1.55mm travel distance for faster, smoother typing. The laptops also highlight the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by incorporating PCR plastic and plastic recovered from the oceans into the device. They also use 100% plastic-free and recyclable packaging, obtaining certification TCO (only with some configurations) and an EPEAT certification.