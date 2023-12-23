Acer’s sustainable revolution: conscious technology, less plastic and an ambitious future

This year Acer has chosen Dubai and the setting of COP28 to present the new corporate reorganization strategy based on the concept of “conscious technology“.

A choice that manifests itself concretely in rethinking of production lines, in order to create products as zero impact as possible. The commitment also extends to the well-being and lifestyle of employees, as well as involving every aspect related to the products, give them agreements with external suppliers to distribution.

Recently, Acer has also joined the RE100 Initiativea program in which some companies commit to using exclusively renewable energy by 2035, setting a goal of using between 20 and 30% recycled plastic in their computers by 2025.

Among the proposals from Acer presented recently, it stands out the Vero line (we also wrote about it in 2022): this name identifies products made with a high percentage of recycled materials, with easily disposable packaging and the use of software that improves energy efficiency. Acer has it too the initiative was revealed Project Humanitywith the ambitious goal of changing employee behavior to take greener actions, and the Earthion platform, which aims to create new agreements and commitments with the entire supply chain to address new environmental challenges through new solutions. For example, it aims to reduce emissions of maritime logistics of Acer through the use of biofuel, seek sustainable packaging materials and increase the use of renewable energy.

Emanuel Fromont, Acer’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, recalled that “the PC industry is a large ecosystem” and that “we started working with recycled plastic years ago, to the point of using it wherever possible, also rethinking the sensation of touch for users, given that we do not use finishes superficial nor do we put stickers, but we still need to create computers that are pleasant to use. We had to then review the entire assembly and distribution chainrethink the box both in terms of materials and user experience, make agreements with our distributors and eliminate air shipping, which is the one with the worst ecological impact”.

As for the True laptops, this commitment is already expressed with the model presented in Dubai, the new Aspire Vero 16. It is the forerunner of this new category: it has a body made with a mixture based on 60% recycled plastic, without paints, finishes or additives. The processor is a Highly efficient Intel Core Ultra, featuring Intel AI Boost, which is an integrated neural processing unit that allows you to use both maximum power, when necessary, and low-power energy profiles. Finally, it is an easily disposable and repairable computer, with standard screws and components that can be easily replaced to increase the life of the product: “Then there is the issue of the so-called carbon credit, which has come under scrutiny in recent years. For this reason, we make sure that the ones purchased from Acer are highly certified. We don’t just plant a few trees, we choose the right NGOs, the most certified. We want change to be real.”

On this occasion, Acer also presented a series of new products with which it intends to expand or explore new market segments linked to sustainability and well-being. For example, Ebii is a smartbike (this) designed to understand exactly the route you are taking and optimize the pedal assistance to extend the autonomy or warn you if it is not possible to reach your destination with a charged battery. Another device that we were able to test is the eKinekt, which we had already seen at the beginning of the year, i.e. an exercise bike desk with which it is possible recharge your computer, phone and tablet by cycling between one call and another. And then there are air purifiers or batteries for camping and businesses with solar charging.

“The PC will always be the backbone of the company – he declared during the conference Acer CEO Jason Chen – But we want to take on the challenge of expanding into other markets and other spaces. Both to explore new business prospects and to improve everyone’s lives. Acer has always been synonymous with accessible technology, and we want to keep it that way.”

The impression we had was that of having attended not so much a product presentation, as for the declaration of intent for a much broader strategy that aims at a slow but constant change of direction. As is often the case with environmentally conscious decisions, it is difficult to measure the effects in the short term. After all, you don’t plant a tree to have shade the next day. It will be interesting to understand in a few years what results will be produced by Acer’s choices with his Project Humanity: “The PC world tends to be very flat – concluded Fromont – The coronavirus has shaken the sector a bit and sometimes technological leaps can happen but they are rare. Instead, this increased environmental awareness has shaken things up a bit and we’re ready to do our part in all fields: software, AI and hardware. The further we go, the more this thing will expand and soon we won’t have a line of green products, but all the products will be green. Thinking about the environment will not be an exception or a novelty, it will be what we do every day, naturally.”