ACHEMA 2024: Call for Papers for the ACHEMA Congress opens

In just over a year the time has come: From June 10th to 14th, 2024, ACHEMA 2024 will take place in Frankfurt am Main, the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology and the leading global trade fair for the process industry. The Call for Papers for the ACHEMA Congress is now open. Submissions are possible until October 6, 2023.

The ACHEMA Congress is a meeting place for researchers, developers, users and visionaries. Together they discuss the latest technical developments and solutions for the current and future challenges of the process industry. The spectrum of topics ranges from “Digital transformation of the process industry” to “(Bio)Pharmaceutical production” to “Linking the lab with production and quality”. In a total of five highlight sessions on the topics of “Digital”, “Green”, “Hydrogen”, “Pharma” and “Process”, pioneers and industry representatives set additional accents. In this way, none of the issues that concern the process industry are left out.

Contributions can now be submitted at www.achema.de/kongress. All the topics of the congress can be found there. The lecture language is English, the deadline for entries is October 6, 2023.

Since the last ACHEMA, the congress has been fully integrated into what is happening at the trade fair: All lecture sessions take place either on stages directly in the exhibition halls or in the immediate vicinity of the exhibition groups. “The interlinking of the congress and exhibition was a complete success: With more than 20,000 people in attendance, the number of visitors was significantly higher than at ACHEMA 2018, which had more participants overall. And the feedback from the congress visitors was positive,” said Dr. Andreas Förster, Managing Director of DECHEMA eV This is another reason why the concept will be continued. Together with the exhibition, ACHEMA offers a full 360-degree perspective of all trends and technologies in the process industry.

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The world‘s leading trade fair for the process industry takes place every three years in Frankfurt am Main. The spectrum includes everything from laboratory equipment, pumps and analysis devices to packaging machines, boilers and stirrers to safety technology, materials and software that is required in the chemical industry, pharmaceutical and food production. The accompanying congress complements the variety of topics of the exhibition with scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events. The next ACHEMA will take place from June 10th to 14th, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main.

