ACHEMA 2024: Shaping the future of the process industry

From June 10 to 14, 2024, ACHEMA will again be the place to go for the entire technology and service spectrum of the process industry. With five innovation topics and the special show hydrogen, the world‘s leading trade fair for process technology will also focus on the central challenges of the industry in 2024.

The process industry is the innovation engine and growth driver of the global economy – and at the same time is itself in a state of upheaval. The “green” transformation is by far the most challenging project in its history, with hydrogen becoming a game changer. In many places, digitization is the key to innovation in the entire industry – from large-scale plant construction to the laboratory area. Supply chain fluctuations and geopolitical drifting apart are also driving flexible and regional plant projects. The challenges of the future are manifold. That is why ACHEMA 2024 is showing concrete solutions with five innovation topics, the associated innovation stages and the special hydrogen show.

“The ACHEMA Innovation Stages can be found in the immediate vicinity of the exhibition and in line with the respective range of topics directly in the halls,” explains Dr. Björn Mathes, Managing Director of DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH, the concept. “The respective Innovation Stage offers space for keynotes, expert discussions and case study presentations from users and solution providers.”

Process Innovation: making plants future-proof

Process engineering innovations have always been at the heart of ACHEMA. Today, process technology is at a crossroads: while new investments in “green” technologies increase, it becomes increasingly complex to keep operations running and manage installed assets competitively. This is where the Process Innovation Stage comes in with topics such as electrification, flexibilization and increasing the efficiency of chemical processes as well as contributions to intelligent technology, equipment, analytics and operation.

Pharma Innovation: Experience the latest in pharmaceutical technology

Pharmaceutical technology is the fastest growing area at ACHEMA and there is a lot going on in the pharmaceutical industry: To the extent that new research and production methods are developed and new locations are created worldwide, the existing processes have to meet ever higher requirements and standards. In addition to many other pharmaceutical innovation topics, the focus of ACHEMA in 2024 will be primarily on biopharmaceutical production.

Green Innovation: On the way to sustainable transformation

Production-integrated environmental protection, efficient industrial water management and the integration of molecular and industrial biotechnology have already become a trademark of ACHEMA. But green innovation now also means solving the challenge of climate-neutral production in the process industry and addressing issues relating to the circular economy, ESG and sustainable investments. The climate-neutral production is the biggest transformation task in the history of the chemical industry and sometimes requires a technological leap in apparatus and plant construction.

Lab Innovation: Where added value begins

The laboratory is both the place of origin of innovations and the guardian of product quality. More than ever, success in the laboratory is determined by the technologies and standards used in the laboratory and at the interfaces to technology and production. In addition to the design, planning, construction and management of laboratories, advanced bioanalytics and pharmaceutical applications are also highlighted. In addition to the Lab Innovation Stage, there will be an action area at ACHEMA 2024 all about the digitized, miniaturized and automated laboratory of the future.

Digital Innovation: Advancing the digital transformation

Digitization and the resulting innovations such as advanced analytics or Industry 4.0 technologies continue to be a perennial favorite. The complexity of the issues is increasing rather than decreasing: IT vs. OT, connectivity vs. security or intelligent vs. intelligent enough – the challenge for operators is to find the right configuration for their company. In this context, the Digital Innovation Stage will deal with numerous topics relating to what is currently the most important pioneer for innovations.

Hydrogen innovation and special show hydrogen

The scaling of hydrogen production and infrastructure is one of the most important prerequisites for a “green” energy transition and the achievement of climate goals. ACHEMA therefore offers a wide range of solutions for the production, handling, transport and storage of hydrogen. The Hydrogen Innovation Stage covers the aspects that are relevant for the process industry: rapid scaling of production and infrastructure, Power-to-X, industrial applications, sector coupling and much more.

The special show hydrogen presents the previous milestones of the hydrogen economy as well as future challenges. With the special show, ACHEMA offers an insight into the latest technologies and innovations for global and regional hydrogen projects as well as into pre-competitive cooperation to solve the hydrogen challenges.

“ACHEMA is the showcase for global process technology. Especially when it comes to hydrogen, the central role of the ACHEMA community with its many technologically mature innovations in achieving the goals on the way to a hydrogen economy becomes clear,” says Björn Mathes. “With its technological diversity, ACHEMA will again be a central hub in the global innovation network and the basis for future-oriented course setting in the process industry and far beyond in 2024.”

ACHEMA trend reports for your reporting on ACHEMA

The innovation topics of ACHEMA 2024 are also addressed in the ACHEMA trend reports. They are available to journalists and editors for free use. Please state “ACHEMA” as the source and inform us about the publication at [email protected]. Click here for the trend reports – more will be added successively until ACHEMA:

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The world‘s leading trade fair for the process industry takes place every three years in Frankfurt am Main. The spectrum includes everything from laboratory equipment, pumps and analysis devices to packaging machines, boilers and stirrers to safety technology, materials and software that is required in the chemical industry, pharmaceutical and food production. The accompanying congress complements the variety of topics of the exhibition with scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events. The next ACHEMA will take place from June 10th to 14th, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main.

Contact

DECHEMA exhibition GmbH

Simone Angster

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 25

60486 Frankfurt am Main

+49 (0) 69 / 75 64 – 540

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

