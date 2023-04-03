Nozomi Networks has released an ad hoc Content Pack for enterprises committed to achieving compliance and certification requirements according to the standards of the ISA/IEC 62443 regulations. The ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack allows users of the Nozomi Networks platform to quickly create queries and customized reports to declare compliance of industrial automation and control systems (IACS) with ISA/IEC 62443 standards.

It can also be used to evaluate the security posture of an IACS system against ISA/IEC 62443 standards. Thanks to theidentification of the areas that already comply with the necessary requirements and those that instead require an intervention to be compliant.

Great flexibility

Chris Grove, Director of Cybersecurity Strategy di Nozomi Networks

The technology behind the ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack brings together a set of reports and queries that help users access all the information they need to achieve compliance. Rather than starting from scratch every time a customer needs this data, a user can create and distribute a single file. File that can be imported into a Guardian sensor, run as-is or modified, and then redistributed to the public, across sensors. Or to partners, collaborators, user groups, wherever you want to share it.

Address and mitigate vulnerabilities

The ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards was developed by the International Society of Automation 99 (ISA99) committee and adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Provides a framework for addressing and mitigating current and future security vulnerabilities of IACS systems. The committee draws on the input and knowledge of security experts from around the world to develop shared standards applicable to all industries and critical infrastructures.

Meet ISA/IEC 62443 standards

Already available, the Content Packs are by property of the Nozomi Networks user community. They allow you to export a combination of queries and reports into a single JSON file that can be shared in a completely separate environment. They contain no proprietary information and can be shared without problems. This allows Nozomi and its customers to quickly share customized reports or queries internally or with the community of Nozomi Networks users. The new ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack covers parts 2-1 (security program best practices) and 3-3 (definitions of system security requirements and security capability levels).