Acronis, how to defend unprotected educational institutions

The pandemic has intensified technology dependence in education as well, with IT attacks on the rise. Acronis explains why and how to defend unprotected school systems. Never before have students used technological tools for studying in the classroom and at home and for interacting with teachers and school staff. Securing the systems of K-12, middle and higher education institutions, universities and vocational schools is one challenge burdensome for even the most skilled IT professionals.

What are the main problems for MSPs

The networks of these structures must have access to staff, students and other interlocutors. However, navigating through the different access levels of each user group generates additional risks. This is just one of many challenges Acronis has highlighted facing MSPs working with educational institutions. Almost as much as missed update Of software, computer-connectable media devices such as USB drives, external hard drives, CDs or DVDs also present a challenge for MSPs/MSSPs providing information security services to this industry. As the size and scope of data breaches expand, the need for resilient cybersecurity standards cannot be stressed enough.

Why and how to defend educational institutions

The independent agency Gao (Government Accountability Office), which works for the US Congress, reports that the operational interruptions of schools following a cyber attack last from 3 days to 3 weeks. While for the recovery it takes from 2 to 9 months. In addition to lone hackers, MSPs are faced with governments and highly specialized foreign criminal groups targeting employee and student data and other sensitive information.

The modus operandi of hackers

Here are some ways criminals gain access to school system data:

Phishing scam: via a fraudulent request that arrives via email or websites.

Ransomware attack – with malicious software that prevents access to computers and demands a ransom.

DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service): Websites, servers and computers suffer massive and continuous attacks that overload them. Thus preventing authorized users from accessing networks and system.

Zoombombing: Attackers raid video conferences with pornography, threatening or inappropriate language.

Resources are scarce

The US government agency Rems (Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools) suggests adopting digital security policies to protect students from online threats. Blocking and filtering applications, such as firewalls, encryption, and antivirus and anti-malware systems are essential. However, funding is not always sufficient. Responding to a survey by the Nationwide Cybersecurity Review (NCSR), middle and high schools indicate how priority the problem of shortage of money. Approximately one-fifth of schools invest less than 1% of their entire IT budget on cybersecurity.

Acronis explains why defend school systems

However, the cost of a hacker attack, both in terms of recovery time and eventual data theft, makes it imperative that the resources be available to contain this threat. And this is true even in low-budget environments, where most educational and academic institutions fall. Despite scarce resources and considering that the average cost of a data breach in 2022 and in the United States is $9.4 million (IBM data), administrators must adopt security solutions. Initiatives that minimize their exposure and MSPs can help to create stronger and more sustainable defense measures to protect these institutions.

Learn to contain threats

Large school networks are an easy target for hackers. Last year, a group of ransomware attacked Florida International University, which has more than 48,000 students. The attack involved stealing personal and social security information and exposing financial records and other sensitive data. In many cases, educational institutions need to protect not only academic data, but much more.

Who is responsible

For example, a class action lawsuit was filed against an alleged data breach in 2021 against the University of California San Diego teaching hospital. During the attack, hackers gained access to 500,000 employee email accounts, subsequently exposing sensitive health information such as lab test results, diagnoses and medical records. The lawsuit also sues the board of regents of the Californian university, underlining their responsibility for failing to adopt adequate cyber security measures.

It is evident how important it is that MSPs implementino industry best practices for the security and privacy of their customers. A good starting point is to restrict employees from accessing sensitive data. Another critical aspect of digital defense is the modernization of security, with backup systems and integrated protection.

More effective security measures

The US government seems to approve of the growing demand for industry standards. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has said that to raise the levels of protection of middle and higher institutions, it is necessary to invest in more effective security measures. Between these: