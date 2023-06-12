Action bill and…

Curious to have to intervene with a bill on a subject in which, in theory, a rule already exists.

In the sense that in Italy, as in other countries, the minimum threshold for opening a social account is set at 14 years. The bill instead requires that social media be banned for under 1s3, when this should already happen (and we will see later why this doesn’t happen).

Curious then that the two parties presenting the proposal whose secretaries, after a brief liaison, broke abruptly and with mutual vitriolic accusations. We are talking about Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi, respectively at the helm of Action and Italia Viva.

The bill to ban social media for under 13s starts from these EU parties. What is it about?

The bill

The bill was put forward by Carlo Calenda together with some deputies from his party, Action, and by others from Italia Viva. And it was also presented in a post that appeared on Thursday 8 June on the official Action website.

In which an explanatory video is accompanied by a caption that reads as follows: “The excessive use of social media by adolescents entails numerous risks for their health. We cannot leave families alone to manage these situations.

We have therefore presented a rule that prohibits access to social networks under the age of 13 and allows it only with the consent of the parents between 13 and 15.

There is already a law, but what we want to do is provide a mechanism to actually make it work.”

Social networks prohibited for under 13s

In the video, Carlo Calenda himself explains that, in fact, there is already a law according to which the main social networks would only be accessible from the age of 14 (and not from 13).

But the problem, to which we will return, is the ease of circumventing these rules. Therefore, explains Calenda, the idea is to “not leave families alone”. In short, the bill would prohibit access to social networks for under 13s, and would give those aged between 13 and 15 the possibility to have an account only with parental consent.

But the main point is illustrated by the concluding words of the caption, which hint at a mechanism for making this law truly functional.

The problem of age bypass

There are various researches, at a national level and beyond, which show how easily the very young get around the too weak methods of age control by the main social platforms. And they create their own accounts well before the age of 14.

This is often accompanied by a slightly too distracted attitude on the part of parents and adult family members. Therefore, it is easy for kids to have access not only to social networks, but also to adult content.

Calenda’s idea is to rely on providers who place a platform at the service of users (Azione’s leader here remains rather vague) in which one registers, and which is able to certify the age of each user.

The provider, which would act as a filter between the kids and the social networks, would not provide the social networks themselves with the complete identity of the very young, but an identification codeissued only if the subject is really at least thirteen years old (or over 15 to open an account independently, or over 18 to access any type of content).

90% of Italian 12-year-olds have an online profile

As we reported in another article, one of the most recent reports on accounts opened by very young people was produced by the University of Cassino in November 2022.

The study shows that 78% of 11-year-olds and 90% of 12-year-old Italians have an online profile. Furthermore, 50% of them retouch their image (and here the psychological consequences on self-perception are all too evident).

And the average time spent online by our country’s under 14s is two hours a day.

Law yes, but also (above all?) dialogue

A similar law proposal was approved in France, but its implementation has been postponed because the technical side still needs to be perfected (in short, there are no providers and platforms to register by providing one’s age). Another proposal is under consideration in the United States.

A law that bans social media for the under 13s could certainly be important, especially if – precisely – easy to apply.

Another way could be that of a more severe system of sanctions for companies in charge of social networks that do not apply strict age verification mechanisms.

Ma we remain convinced of the fact that, more than coercive or punitive actions, parental supervision is essential, and the ability to establish a dialogue with the children. Also because, as we know, every rule stimulates (especially in boys) the irresistible instinct to break it.

Of course, let’s add that the first lesson goes through the example: parents who explained to their children how harmful overexposure to social media is, but did it with their nose against a device, wouldn’t be too credible.