The sixth edition of Action for 5G, the call by Vodafone Italia dedicated to startups, small and medium-sized enterprises and social enterprises that want to contribute to the development of innovative solutions thanks to 5G in Italy. In announcing it, the company revealed that the finalists of the previous edition were Ubiquicom and 2WATCH, which among other things will hold a masterclass at the Italian Tech Week underway in Turin (here all the details on the program and speaker).

The company will again make available funding, technical resources and support, precisely for the development of projects capable of make the most of the potential of this technology. As explained, Action for 5G will support companies “in the various phases of the program, from design to development of the prototype, up to the release of the first product release and market validation”: until February 1, 2023 startups and Italian or international companies that intend to develop their project in Italy in the sectors of Digital health & Wellbeing, Green economy & Energy management, Secure, sustainable & Connected Mobility can apply. To do it it is necessary to connect to actionfor5g.itso as to register for the workshop and book an individual meeting with Vodafone consultants to discuss the project and get information on the application for the call.

Given the area in which it operates, Vodafone is understandably attentive to innovation, as shown by i projects supported through its Foundation (this is the case of the Genoese startup D-Heart) and precisely the 1800 ideas evaluated through Action for 5G from 2017 to today, of which 17 have been funded and 5 have become field trials. As mentioned, last year 2WATCH and Ubiquicom were selected as finalists (thus entering the prototype development phase): the first work in the export and gaming sector and will create a new virtual idol (things?), a virtual streamer generated and animated through CGI; the second offers IOT real-time localization and tracking solutions for efficiency and safety in industry, logistics and healthcare.

