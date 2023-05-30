Activate G-Sync – Here’s how

Nvidia’s G-Sync technology synchronizes the monitor’s image output with the graphics card’s output. This reduces the so-called screen tearing and input delays, so that you can play smoothly with the maximum refresh rate. How to activate G-Sync, we show you here in our instructions.

Enable G Sync

requirements

G-Sync can be activated if you have a Nvidia graphics card (from Nvidia GTX 650 Ti Boost for desktop PCs or from Nvidia GTX965M for notebooks) and your monitor have one Refresh rate between 30 to 144 Hz supports. In addition, your monitor should come with a DisplayPort-Kabel ab Version 1.2 connected to the graphics card. The following applies to notebooks: the display must support G-Sync. If it doesn’t, a compatible external monitor with G-Sync certification can be connected.

This is how you activate G-Sync

Install (and/or update if necessary) the driver for your Nvidia graphics card. Right-click the Nvidia icon on the taskbar or click the right mouse button to the desktop and select “NVIDIA Control Panel‘ to open it. Select under “Advertisement“ die Option „Set up G sync” out of. You may have to uncheck the box next to “Enable G-SYNC/G-SYNC compatibility“ activate. Enables G-Sync for the “Windowed and full screen mode“. This allows you to play games in maximized window mode and out of the game with the keyboard shortcut Alt + Tab switch to another program without interruption. Also switches under “3D setting“ > „Manage 3D settings“ die Option „Vertical Sync“ – i.e. V-Sync – to “An“. This will prevent screen tearing if your graphics card can handle refresh rates that exceed your monitor’s limit. This keeps the refresh rate within the G-Sync range.

Why should you enable G-Sync?

If you activate G-Sync, you will get a lag and stutter-free image.

Monitors used to run with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz – i.e. 60 frames per second are displayed. As a rule, mediocre graphics cards could not deliver much more than 60 frames per second (= 60 FPS). And when this number was reached, the game was already running “very smoothly”.

Today’s powerful graphics cards often display 120 frames per second. However, if the monitor only runs at 60 frames per second, the graphics card delivers exactly two images per monitor image. This can result in the top part of the screen showing the first graphic card image and the bottom part showing the second. This is how the so-called arises Screen-Tearing. One has the impression that the picture is “torn”.

Screen tearing: The monitor shows the first image of the graphics card at the top and the second image at the bottom. (Image source: GIGA)



This can be solved in different ways:

Enable V-Sync (Vertical Sync): The refresh rate of the graphics card is adapted to the performance of the monitor. This causes the graphics card to wait for the monitor. So if the graphics card can output 120 FPS, but the monitor only manages 60 Hz, the graphics card only calculates the 60 frames per second.

The refresh rate of the graphics card is adapted to the performance of the monitor. This causes the graphics card to wait for the monitor. So if the graphics card can output 120 FPS, but the monitor only manages 60 Hz, the graphics card only calculates the 60 frames per second. Enable G Sync: The refresh rate of the monitor is adjusted to the performance of the graphics card. The monitor therefore displays as many frames per second as the graphics card also delivers – provided the monitor supports high refresh rates.

The refresh rate of the monitor is adjusted to the performance of the graphics card. The monitor therefore displays as many frames per second as the graphics card also delivers – provided the monitor supports high refresh rates. Enable Freesync: This is AMD’s technology that does the same thing as Nvidia’s G-Sync. However, G-Sync is considered more stable and reliable.

This is AMD’s technology that does the same thing as Nvidia’s G-Sync. However, G-Sync is considered more stable and reliable. Adaptive Sync: Monitors that support both G-Sync and Freesync have this technology.

So while V-Sync throttles the maximum possible refresh rate (frame rate) and this can lead to input delays (input lag), G-Sync and Freesync maximize the possible number of displayed frames per second.

In the video, Niklas explains how V-Sync prevents screen tearing:

How do I know if G-Sync is enabled?

Open the Nvidia Control Panel by using the right mouse button to the desktop and “NVIDIA Control Panel“ selects. Click on “Advertisement“ > „Show G-Sync indicator“. Depending on the monitor model, the menu item may also read “Show G-SYNC indicator”, “Show G-SYNC compatibility indicator”, or “Show G-SYNC/G-SYNC compatibility indicator”. From the overlay you can see that G-Sync is activated.

