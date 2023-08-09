Activision Announces Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Reveal Event for August 17th

Activision Sets Date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Reveal Event

Fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise have been eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. After the recent announcement of its debut on November 10th, Activision is now gearing up for the full reveal of the game.

In a recent post on X, Activision revealed that the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Reveal Event will be held on August 17. Although the exact details of the event are yet to be disclosed, previous events of this nature have been known for their large and unique moments, often rewarding players with in-game goodies.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming event has been further amplified by a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account. The tweet, which includes a link to a teaser video, has stirred curiosity among fans.

While the content of the upcoming reveal event remains a mystery, one thing is for certain – Call of Duty enthusiasts will be counting down the days until August 17.

In the meantime, Activision has also provided fans with the option to reach out to their dedicated Activision number, offering the chance to receive marketing information about the game.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III just a few months away, fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the upcoming reveal event. It remains to be seen what surprises Activision has in store for them, but one can only imagine the level of excitement and anticipation that will be building up until the big day.

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Reveal Event on August 17. Will you be one of the millions checking in to catch a glimpse of what lies ahead in the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?

