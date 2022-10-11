Activision Blizzard released a live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 developed by Infinity Ward, featuring rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, as well as American singer Kane Brown, comedian Pete Davidson and British racing driver Lando Norris et al.

Activision Blizzard releases live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” is known as “COD 2.0” within the R&D team. It will be produced with the same game engine as the “Modern Warfare” 2.0 version, and will be produced with the 2019 version of “Modern Warfare”. Based on the latest game engine, players can experience the latest game technology experience.

The game uses a new motion model and artificial intelligence system, including the use of a physics-based texture material system and a photogrammetry system, combined with mixed tile streaming technology and new fluid rain texture rendering effects, as well as a global volumetric model. Light and shadow effects and 4K HDR display mode, coupled with GPU geometric operations, etc., allow players to experience more realistic images and game realism.

With this technical update such as the engine, the game also adds swimming, crawling and other actions in the multiplayer mode. Avoid bullets in the water, or float on the water to attack the enemy, etc. In addition, the vehicle can also stick out of the vehicle for strafing. The vehicle itself may also cause handling problems due to its weight, or it can be used with a helicopter to stick to the ground. Flying, etc., and follow more realistic physics in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 will launch on October 28 this year, and is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Pixel 7 series mobile phones and Pixel Watch watches are still highly involved in the creation of Taiwanese teams, but some functions will not be launched in Taiwan

Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on user experience, game design and technology development

Square Enix Montreal, which was transferred to Embracer, has officially changed its name to Onoma, which will drive a number of new development plans