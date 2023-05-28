Home » Activision kills Call of Duty mod project – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision has cracked down on PC fan project X Labs, a popular Call of Duty modding client that’s been around for years.

X Labs announced that it had received a cease and desist from Activision on Twitter, informing its fans that it would comply with the order. X Labs runs dedicated servers for modified versions of older famous Call of Duty games like Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 3, and Advanced Warfare.

X Labs doesn’t offer these games, only mod packs, so you must already own the Call of Duty you want to play. For those who miss the old days of Call of Duty, this will be a big hit. Whatever your opinion of the project, it’s clear that Activision’s legal department has no intention of keeping it going.Last week, the publisher struck again at SM², an unreleased project slated to produce“Dream Call of Duty”.

