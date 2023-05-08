Activision Lets You Pay to Relive Your Favorite Call of Duty Memories – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Activision has revealed that with the release of Season 03 reloaded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, fans will have the chance to grab some sweet nostalgia through the retro audio pack.

This blog post outlines everything coming in the May 10th midseason update: “The Ultimate Taste of Nostalgia Is Coming With Season 03 Reloaded.In the appearance pack, you will get two weapon blueprints containing“Familiar Accessories”and audio from older games.

These blueprints are called Good ‘Ol Days Assault Rifle and Lachmann Classic SMG. It’s unclear which classic weapons these blueprints remind us of, which seems odd considering that’s the main selling point of the cosmetic kit. No prices yet, but expect to cost you around $15-20. For that price, not only do you get blueprints and sounds, but you also unlock the classic Soap Operator skin and hacked emblem.

Would you buy a vintage audio pack?