Home » Activision Lets You Pay to Relive Your Favorite Call of Duty Memories – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Technology

Activision Lets You Pay to Relive Your Favorite Call of Duty Memories – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

by admin
Activision Lets You Pay to Relive Your Favorite Call of Duty Memories – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Activision has revealed that with the release of Season 03 reloaded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, fans will have the chance to grab some sweet nostalgia through the retro audio pack.

This blog post outlines everything coming in the May 10th midseason update: “The Ultimate Taste of Nostalgia Is Coming With Season 03 Reloaded.In the appearance pack, you will get two weapon blueprints containing“Familiar Accessories”and audio from older games.

These blueprints are called Good ‘Ol Days Assault Rifle and Lachmann Classic SMG. It’s unclear which classic weapons these blueprints remind us of, which seems odd considering that’s the main selling point of the cosmetic kit. No prices yet, but expect to cost you around $15-20. For that price, not only do you get blueprints and sounds, but you also unlock the classic Soap Operator skin and hacked emblem.

Would you buy a vintage audio pack?

See also  The first calculator and the new ChatGPT

You may also like

GitLab: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

Viennese startup for vegan cheese raises 4.5 million...

Microsoft Bing Chat will become more powerful, 5...

Product testers wanted: Sharkoon Rebel C50 RGB, tower...

From 9 to 14 May, the Torino Digital...

VS Code 1.78 adds a development configuration template...

Energy-efficient production reduces user’s carbon footprint

From 9 to 14 May, the Torino Digital...

BougeRV 20A MPPT charge controller, the cheaper alternative...

Titanium alloy frame + Type-C interface iPhone 15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy