Activision Partners with Mark Cavendish to Create Call of Duty-Inspired Custom Bike

Activision Partners with Mark Cavendish to Create Call of Duty-Inspired Custom Bike

Activision teamed up with cyclist Mark Cavendish to create a custom bike themed and inspired by Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s latest map, Vondel. Designed with graffiti elements from Dutch street art collective Kamp Seedorf, the bike uses a Wilier Filante SLR bike as its platform, the same one Cavendish is using in the Tour de France 2023.

The bike has been painted with a range of design elements including points of interest from Vondel such as Castle, Train Station and Windmill, and even some Operators are seen on the design (these are Nikto and Ghost).

Check out the Call of Duty inspired bikes below.

