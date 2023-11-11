Home » Activision Unveils New Anti-Cheat Feature “Splat” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Activision Unveils New Anti-Cheat Feature “Splat” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision Unveils New Anti-Cheat Feature “Splat” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision Unveils Hilarious New Anti-Cheat Feature for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The gaming community has been buzzing with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but alongside the excitement comes the ongoing issue of cheaters ruining the multiplayer experience. In response to this, Activision has announced a unique and humorous approach to combating cheaters in its popular game.

Utilizing machine learning technology, Activision has stepped up its anti-cheat efforts to make them more efficient and robust. However, the standout feature from the report is the introduction of “Splat” – a new tool aimed at tackling cheaters in a comical way.

The Splat feature allows Activision to cut off the parachutes of cheaters, causing them to fall to their death before the game even begins. In a statement, an Activision representative explained, “With Splat, if a cheater is discovered, we can randomly, just for fun, disable their parachute and launch them into the ground after they deploy.”

But the entertainment value doesn’t stop there. In a twist of humor, Splat can also be adjusted to catapult cheaters 10,000 feet into the air, leading to an inevitable, parachute-less fall to their demise.

The announcement of Splat has sparked a mix of reactions from the gaming community. While many applaud the innovative approach to tackling cheaters, others are skeptical about the potential abuse of such a feature.

As Activision continues to roll out this new anti-cheat tool, the gaming world eagerly anticipates how Splat will impact the Call of Duty experience. In the ongoing battle against cheaters, only time will tell if this hilarious solution proves to be effective.

What are your thoughts on Splat? Do you think it’s the right approach to combat cheating in Call of Duty?

