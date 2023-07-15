Home » Actors go on strike: Countless films and series are affected
Actors go on strike: Countless films and series are affected

Actors go on strike: Countless films and series are affected

Exceptional situation in Hollywood: after numerous authors had already stopped working a few weeks ago to protest for better working conditions in the industry, their fellow actors are now following suit.

Image: Canva

The demands are the same: they want to achieve fair payment that is adapted to the streaming age, better working conditions and stricter regulations for the use of artificial intelligence. Negotiations to date have not been successful.

“After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) – the organization representing major studios and streaming providers such as Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery – remains unwilling to offer a fair settlement on issues important to SAG-AFTRA members,” it said in a statement.

For this reason there is now a strike. This is organized by the actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, which has more than 160,000 members. The effects of the strike cannot yet be foreseen. The writers’ strike had already brought a number of productions to a standstill. It can be assumed that many more shifts await us. Both in the cinema and on the usual streaming services. Notable examples include Stranger Things Season 5, Marvel’s Blade, and the Avatar series sequels.

Source: Spiegel Online

The post Actors go on strike: Countless films and series affected appeared first on techrush.

