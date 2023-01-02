Listen to the audio version of the article

As per tradition, there is a bit of everything, including neologisms, in the forecasts drawn up by Gartner regarding the technological scenario for the next twelve months. The goal for C-levels does not change much and ranges from the need to save costs to improve profit margins to achieve greater process efficiency, reinventing the business model, accelerating digital adoption or maximizing the value of the data. In the crystal ball of analysts of the American company there are specifically four key priorities that will impact on corporate strategies in the next three years and are as follows: optimization of IT operations, increase in productivity and quality of service for customers , pioneering solutions for customer and employee engagement and opening new markets, adopting sustainable technologies.

Observability applied in real time

Trends around the “optimization” factor are attributable to solutions that aim to increase system reliability, improve data-driven decision making, and maintain the value and integrity of artificial intelligence applications already in production. The “Digital Immune System,” as defined by Gartner, “creates an improved customer experience through multiple software development strategies to protect the user from risks and provides systems that mitigate incidents by combining automation, design and testing activities. The so-called “applied observability” (literally “applied observability”) works on the basis of the data produced by an organization and uses algorithms to analyze and formulate real-time recommendations that allow business managers to make faster and more accurate decisions about the future . The advantage of this approach? If systematically applied, it can reduce response latency and streamline real-time operations. By “AI TRiSM” (acronym for AI trust, risk and security management), however, analysts mean the set of methodologies that allow you to actively manage the governance and security of artificial intelligence models and control privacy, protection and the ethics related to the use of data.

Tailored industrial cloud and value connectivity

Three other technological trends described by Gartner for 2023 are instead related to the acceleration of the offer (of product or service) intended for vertical markets, the greater speed in the delivery of products and the possibility of extending connectivity everywhere. In the first case, industrial-class cloud services come into play that combine “as a service” technologies at the application, platform and infrastructure level (SaaS, PaaS and IaaS) with customized and specific functions for a given sector, making solutions available to companies which can help them adapt more easily to the constant flow of changes affecting that specific industry. By “platform engineering”, on the other hand, we mean a technological approach capable of accelerating (thanks to self-service functionality) the distribution of applications to end users and the pace at which they produce business value, improving the productivity of development teams. Finally, the “Wireless-Value Realization” includes the provision of network services of various kinds for traditional end-user computing, for the support of edge devices, for digital tagging solutions and more. These networks, a note reads, go far beyond pure connectivity, providing the location of the user or connected object, other real-time information and insights produced by analytics.

All in one applications and virtual worlds

Technologies focused on the possibility of changing the business model and accelerating strategies to exploit new virtual markets, while also changing the way of “engaging” with customers and company employees: the need to operate as “pioneers” will materialize according to experts with the adoption of innovative tools such as “Superapps”, i.e. applications in which the characteristics and peculiarities of a conventional app, a platform and an ecosystem converge to simplify (for the benefit of third parties) the development and publication of miniapp. To explain its value, Gartner uses a concrete example: a Superapp is like a Swiss Army knife equipped with a series of components (miniapps) that the user can use and remove as needed. With adaptive AI, however, companies will have more opportunities to modify specific models after their implementation and quickly adapt them to changing real-world circumstances. Like? Using the instantaneous feedback processed by algorithms to continuously retrain the models themselves based on new data collected, lessons learned within development environments and objectives modified. Finally, the Metaverse is the wild card that will allow individuals to replicate or improve their activities in the real world by transporting or extending the activities themselves in a virtual world or transforming the physical one. Analysts define Mark Zuckerberg’s dream (and obsession) as “a combinatorial innovation composed of multiple technological themes and capabilities…that will deliver business opportunities using new types of digital business assets and advanced models for generating and exchanging value”. To increase the benefits of a digital transformation strategy, in other words, companies will have to explore and experience product development, brand positioning, customer engagement and financial flows in the virtual world. Furthermore, according to Gartner, the concept of a complete Metaverse is device agnostic and will not be owned by a single vendor.

Tech rhymes with sustainability

In 2023, and on this point the point of view of the American company’s experts seems categorical, technology alone will no longer be sufficient. That is, we need to look at a technology that is sustainable as a set of solutions that increase energy efficiency and IT services and reduce the environmental impact of company activities through traceability applications, emissions management software and artificial intelligence. Sustainable technology, the analyzes underline the concept, is not a single goal but a framework of digital services and tools that drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) results. Investing in these tools therefore has the potential to create greater operational and financial resilience for the organization and to facilitate new business models. By 2025, this is the forecast, 50% of Chief Information Officers on a global scale will have metrics for measuring the performance related to the sustainability of infrastructure and IT systems.