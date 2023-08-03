Add, delete and customize widgets

By default, Windows 11 shows the weather, traffic, stock prices, sports and lots and lots of news in the widget view. That can be significantly improved. We’ll show you how to customize the widgets to your liking here.

Press the Windows + W key combination to show your current widgets. If the sidebar is too small for you, click the arrow in the top-right corner of your profile picture to expand the widgets to full screen. Windows remembers this setting the next time you open the widget view.

Click here to make Windows display your widgets full screen. (Image source: GIGA)

So far, there are only a few third-party widgets for Windows 11. Many are from Microsoft. Here’s how you can add other widgets to your liking:

Open the widget view with the keyboard shortcut Windows + W and click on the top right Plus-Symbol (+).Windows displays a preselection of possible widgets. To add one, click on it. If you are looking for a specific widget – for example from Spotify, click on the small blue lettering below “Find more widgets“.The Microsoft Store opens, where you can see the available widgets.Click on one and then on “To install‘ to add it to your widgets. It will take a moment to download. Our Spotify widget was 141 MB. Then you open the widget view with the key combination Windows + W and click on it again at the top Plus-Symbol (+). Now you will see the Spotify widget. Click to add it.Widgets like Spotify can only be properly personalized with an account. This means that before you can use your widget with your music, you must first log in with your Spotify account. Widgets that you add in this way are automatically pinned to the top of the widget view. How to add new widgets. (Image source: GIGA)

Alternative: Follow existing widgets

Windows 11 also shows widgets in the widget bar that you are not yet following. If you want to keep it in view permanently, hover over it, click the in the top right three points (…) and select “… consequences” out of.

Here we show you how to properly adapt your start menu in Windows 11:

You can also pin some widgets. They are then displayed at the top of all other widgets in the widget view and are marked with a pin symbol:

Open the widget view by pressing Windows + W. Hover over the pinnable widget and click the in the top right three points (…) and select “Pin Widget”.To unpin it, click on the there again three points (…) and then on “Detach widget“. Here’s how to pin your favorite widgets to the top, if possible. (Image source: GIGA)

You can change the order of pinned widgets by clicking on them with the mouse relatively high up, holding them down and dragging them to the desired position. However, this does not work for widgets that have not been pinned.

By default, Windows 11 also shows widgets that you have not subscribed to. These widgets cannot really be deleted. If a certain widget is annoying you, you can hide it:.

Hover your mouse over the widget, click on the top right of the widget three points (…) and select “… To block‘ or ‘Hide this widget” off. Confirm the process with the button “Hide“. This is how you remove unwanted widgets. (Image source: GIGA)

Some widgets can be resized. Hover your mouse over the widget, click on the top right of the widget three points (…) and select “Klein“, „Middle” or “Large” out of.

This is how you change the size of some widgets. (Image source: GIGA)

Some widgets show “Manage Interests” in the options. If you click on it, the Microsoft browser Edge opens, in which you can then select your general interests for the widget view. However, the interests apply across the board and not just for the respective widget.

I find the widget view immature and rather unintuitive. For example, I don’t immediately see which widgets are pinnable. I’d love to just delete all widgets and add my own. However, there is a lot of advertising here. And among the widgets I have selected, Windows 11 always shows other widgets that I am not interested in at all and that cost the bandwidth when loading their messages. All in all, what I liked best about Windows 7 were the widgets.

