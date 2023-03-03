How to add background music to videos

Music clips make videos much better with little effort – but how can you add music to videos? Where can you find the right music? How is an audio clip integrated into a video? And how do you edit the background music in your video so that the spoken commentary and dialogue can still be heard clearly?

Today we give you tips on the subject of music in videos and show you where to find the right music, how to add background music to existing video projects and add music to videos.

The music must match the video content

The sound significantly influences the effect of moving images. It’s not for nothing that film music has its own Oscar. Sound and images should always go well together in films or videos and the music should match the mood of the respective scene. The most successful video recording cannot unfold its full effect if the background music is missing or inappropriate.

What would a romantic movie scene be without the right background music? What effect would the scariest horror film have if there was funny music playing in the background? How does a video with fast movements to very slow music look? And what if the visuals are great but the sound quality is poor?

The right music makes the video experience even better for viewers. Inappropriate music sets the wrong mood and poor quality music can spoil everything. But where do you find the perfect sound for videos and films and how do you add background music to videos?

Where can you find background music for videos?

Why is it difficult to find the right music? Music is everywhere on the internet, isn’t it? Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple. Most publicly available music clips are copyrighted and may not be used without permission from the copyright holder. In addition, fees or royalties are usually incurred every time someone plays your video.

So where can you find good music that you can use in videos and publish? If you don’t want to compose yourself, the answer is royalty-free music. A simple Google search for royalty-free or royalty-free music can be a first step.

There are also various websites that offer music for free download – but often only for non-commercial purposes. So be sure to read the terms of use. However, these free music websites tend to have a limited selection. You won’t necessarily find what you’re looking for, and the quality can also be lacking.

For commercial uses of music, such as product videos, commercials, etc., a royalty-free music subscription-based website is the best choice. There you will find high-quality music clips and a diverse selection of different music genres. These platforms make it easier for you to find royalty-free music or license music for a low cost:

Camtasia Assets

In addition to video effects and templates for video intros or outros, Camtasia Assets also offers a huge selection of music and sounds. Filter by genre (from B for blues to W for world), mood (like action, horror, sci-fi, adventure, feel good and more), duration and BPM (beats per minute). Use hundreds of songs and pieces of music or short sound effects such as traffic noise, water drops or camera clicks. Download the sound files or add them directly to your Camtasia video project. The entire Camtasia Assets offering is available to you for a one-time fee. You can download unlimited and benefit from the continuously updated content.

Premiumbeat

Premiumbeat is very suitable for beginners in video editing and offers clear navigation functions. You will find there a wide range of musical tracks, which is constantly being added to. For a small fee you can use a limited number of music titles or you can opt for one of the ongoing subscriptions.

Musicbed

Musicbed advertises its own offer with the slogan “Built for Filmmakers”. The site offers playlists already curated by genre or mood, from Romantic to Travel to Feel Good and Commercial. You choose between a one-time use fee, e.g. B. Want to curate music for a single project, or take out an ongoing subscription.

Add background music in Camtasia

Video editors like Camtasia offer the possibility to upload and add background music and create audio tracks. If you use Camtasia Assets, you can even import your piece of music directly from there into Camtasia.

Camtasia Assets allows you to send music tracks and sound effects directly to Camtasia.

Another option is to upload your music files to Camtasia from an external source. Go to it File > Import > Media and select your file.

Import music files into Camtasia via File > Import > Media.

You can first save your pieces of music in the Camtasia library and integrate them into the current video project from there.

Store music and sound files in the Camtasia Library and add the files to your projects from there.

Alternatively, you can load the music file directly into your current video project. To do this, go to Media, click the little + next to Options and select About Import media… the corresponding file.

Load music files into your Camtasia project using Import Media….

Then simply drag and drop the audio file into the appropriate audio track in the project’s timeline. Or you can open the context menu of the music title with a right mouse click and select “Add to timeline at playback position”.

Insert music tracks into a track in the timeline using the context menu.

Produce your own videos with Camtasia Camtasia is a powerful video tool that is easy to use. In just a few steps you can record, import and edit videos, add music clips and save the finished video in the desired format. Download Free Trial

What should you consider when choosing background music for videos?

We’ve already outlined a few basic criteria to consider when adding background music, such as copyright and that the music goes with the images. Another important point is the sound quality. Because no matter how good your image material is, poor audio quality can very quickly alienate your viewers. So if something is wrong with the sound, you should definitely fix it.

1. Check the sound quality

Close your eyes or use headphones to listen to the music and sound of your video. If there’s something wrong with the sound, you’ll notice it better that way.

2. Separate video and audio recording for editing

A video recording is very rarely done without subsequent video processing. The situation is similar with the audio: If you record your original sound at the same time as the video, then you probably cannot avoid audio editing. To do this, you must first separate video and audio recording. To do this in Camtasia, right-click the track containing the original video clip and select Separate Video and Audio from the context menu. You can now edit your audio file in the new track or delete it if you prefer to add a piece of music or sound effects instead of the original sound.

3. Use the audio editing functions in the video editor

With most video editors, the audio can be edited directly in the track. Your timeline in the video editor usually contains two to three audio tracks: the original audio of your video clip, background music and sound effects that were added later, and speech and commentary. Adjust all of the audio elements together until the music and voiceovers work well together without one element drowning out the other. Use Camtasia audio effects like noise reduction, fade in, and fade out, or change clip speed to match music and images.

Use audio effects in Camtasia to enhance the sound.

4. Pay attention to the volume of the background music

Beginners often turn the volume of the background music up too high, drowning out the other audio tracks. If your video also includes spoken commentary, the background music shouldn’t be too loud. Here’s how you can change that:

Shading appears when you select the audio track on the timeline. You can adjust the volume by clicking on the line and dragging it up or down to the desired volume. The waveform reflects these changes.

Check out other options for customizing audio in Camtasia and learn about the best microphones for recording.

PS: The techniques described above work for any type of audio clip, not just music. In Camtasia, you can easily add voiceovers, sound effects, interviews, and other audio clips to video projects.

And: Not all viewers can hear the audio when watching in every situation. Add subtitles to your videos. This helps viewers find their way around and makes your video accessible. If music is playing, you should indicate this in the subtitles.

All that remains is to wish you a lot of fun adding background music and sound effects to your videos!