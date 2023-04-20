Home » Additional fee for account sharing comes with a delay
Additional fee for account sharing comes with a delay

The streaming giant has changed its schedules. Originally, the additional fee for account sharing was to be rolled out further in the first quarter of 2023. But nothing came of it.

Instead, Netflix has now announced that it intends to start rolling out in the second quarter of 2023. The first global customers will be asked to pay by the end of June at the latest. It is still unclear which countries will be affected first by the changeover. So far, only the USA has been confirmed. Germany could theoretically only follow later in the year.

With the upcoming additional fee, the popular account sharing will be more expensive, but officially allowed. Then it will be possible to equip one’s account with a certain number of sub-accounts – with their own access data, lists and everything else that goes with it. In return, a certain fee is due.

Promotional subscription will be improved

There is good news for all users of the discounted advertising subscription. Since the offer has apparently not been as well received as originally thought, it has now been given a few practical upgrades. On the one hand, it will be possible to watch two streams at the same time in the future. So far, the subscription is limited to a maximum of one stream.

On the other hand, the streams are transmitted in full HD instead of HD. The adjustments are expected to be made later this month. The advertising subscription costs EUR 4.99 per month. For comparison: the cheapest standard subscription costs 7.99 euros per month.

