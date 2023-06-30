Additive manufacturing, Elmec 3D and the Expo of the Impossible

Expo of the Impossible: Elmec 3D stages the opportunities of additive manufacturing with a dedicated event: biomedical and reconstructive surgery at the center.

Elmec 3D, the Elmec Group BU dedicated to additive manufacturing, presents the second edition of the Expo dell’impossibile, an event designed with the aim of showing how 3D printing makes it possible to reach goals that are unattainable with other technologies.

The event, to be held on 12 July at the Elmec technological hub in Via Pret 1 in Brunello (VA), represents a unique opportunity to explore the additive manufacturing sector, as well as to network with 3D printing professionals and discover the most innovative applications in different application sectors.

The agenda of the event has been designed to offer an experience immersive in the technological world of Elmec 3D, and provides various activities, including one-to-one with engineers specialists, tours in the 3D lab and in the exhibition space, speech of industry experts who will illustrate some examples of applications in the field of biomedical and reconstructive surgery.

The day will end with a networking aperitif.

Sign up here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

