Adhesive technologies in kitchen construction – technology science research

Adhesive systems: The class kick for kitchens

The hybrid adhesive technicoll® 9700 guarantees the highest quality when sealing abutting edges.

Kitchens start in the mind. Which shapes, colors and materials can best be used to realize the customers’ wishes and ideas? How do you reconcile ergonomic, functional and aesthetic aspects? To make cooking a real pleasure, holistically thought-out solutions are required. The principle “form follows function” is at the forefront of every individual kitchen design. Whether classic, modern or avant-garde – the technology with which the variety of material qualities and shapes is put together is a decisive criterion for functionality, stability and design. The adhesive technology delivers the highest level of quality. Innovative high-tech adhesives are invisible but irreplaceable components in kitchen construction. Whether assembling kitchen elements, sealing worktops, gluing edges and fronts, covering profiles, laminating surfaces or manufacturing kitchen appliances. Adhesives used in kitchen construction must withstand mechanical, media, dynamic and thermal stress. They must not pose any health risk and must meet high optical standards. Leading kitchen manufacturers therefore rely on the decades of experience and technical know-how of RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH. Their range includes high-quality adhesives and sealants from well-known manufacturers that are in demand in trade, crafts and industry. By consistently using high-quality raw materials in the development of new premium products under the in-house technicoll® brand, RUDERER provides kitchen manufacturers with holistic solutions that skilfully showcase kitchens. One of them: The 1-K MS-Polymer technicoll® 9700, which is not classified as a hazardous substance and can be processed without any special protective measures except for gloves.

Today’s modern kitchen is characterized by first-class functionality hidden behind a well-designed look. In kitchen construction, a harmonious material composition is important. Natural materials such as stone, wood and glass in combination with metals such as steel, stainless steel and copper often give modern kitchens their unique look and transform them into a place of timeless elegance.

When designing kitchen solutions, a wide scope of design must therefore be ensured that takes individual customer wishes into account and at the same time ensures durability, resistance and longevity. Gluing as a joining process meets these high quality standards. Modern adhesive systems achieve the best results in kitchen construction when assembling kitchen elements, sealing worktops, laminating fronts, gluing edges, handles, decorative strips and decorative elements as well as manufacturing kitchen appliances. For an elegant kitchen appearance, a seamless transition between edges and surfaces is almost standard. This visual zero joint speaks for the use of adhesives as well as their high connection strength even under dynamic and mechanical loads. This is the only way to ensure effortless, easy and health-friendly work.

Hygienic sealing of abutting edges

RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GmbH has developed a moisture-reactive adhesive especially for reliably sealing the abutting edges on kitchen worktops made of HPL (High Pressure Laminate), DKS (Decorative Plastic Laminate), the modern composite material Corian and natural stone, which is characterized by its high elasticity and flexibility. The solvent-free and high-temperature-resistant hybrid adhesive technicoll® 9700 seals the abutting edges and makes them resistant to moisture.

It is characterized by high mechanical strength and is ISEGA certified for kitchen use. technicoll® 9700 is available in four colors: black, white, gray and brown. The amount of adhesive in the practical 10 g tube is sufficient for at least a 600 mm edge. This adhesive offers optimal protection against thermal distortion as well as food and dirt residue and is odorless, vibration-damping and label-free.

Enormous adhesive power thanks to PUR technology

Kitchen furniture manufacturers, among other things, make cutlery compartments made of polyethylene (PE) that are glued into wooden drawers. Since the thermoplastic PE is difficult to bond due to its low surface energy, RUDERER has developed an adhesive solution with its technicoll® 9310 hot melt adhesive that bonds plastics such as PE, PP and POM to wood quickly, with shape stability and long-term stability without pretreatment. Individual wooden elements that are exposed to high temperatures and humidity are best attached using technicoll® wood adhesive. Detached veneers on fronts – whether coated with real wood or with other materials – are permanently glued together with the 2-component PUR contact adhesive Swiftcol® 2146.

Clear adhesive accents on stainless steel and glass

Professional kitchens are designed for efficiency, which is why kitchen manufacturers are taking advantage of the hygiene benefits of robust and heat-resistant stainless steel. When bonding panels and elements made of stainless steel that are bonded to various other materials, the 2-component MMA adhesive technicoll® 9411 shows excellent test results. The bonds achieve excellent strength even at higher temperatures near hobs and are resistant to common household cleaning agents, water and grease. The metal-colored hybrid adhesive technicoll® 9707 RLT SILVER was developed specifically for ventilation technology. This silicone-free adhesive and sealant is a must for installations in visible areas and in demanding HVAC constructions. It ensures perfect, metallic-looking seals on different metal surfaces and is primarily used for sealing and sealing extractor hoods.

Invisible but irreplaceable. What applies to adhesives in general plays a particularly important role in glass and mirror bonding as well as transparent plastic bonding. The oven silicone Novasil® S76, which is certified for the food sector, can be used in temperature ranges from -40 °C to +265 °C and is the ideal product for gluing oven panes. Due to the high viscosity there is no need to fix the adhesive parts. The fast-curing PUR adhesive technicoll® 9430-1 also adheres to glass and is indispensable in kitchen construction because of its high transparency and UV resistance. The technicoll® 9430-1 also has a lower temperature resistance than silicone.

Efficient across the board

Adhesives have the challenging task of mastering the constant stress that kitchen furniture and electrical appliances are exposed to over the years. Because only flawless workmanship guarantees longevity, functionality and aesthetics. And if a kitchen appliance ever stops working, the RUDERER company has a particularly simple, quick and precise solution in its range: the patented instant adhesive Born2Bond Repair from the revolutionary Born2Bond series. With a hardening time of 5 to 10 minutes, kitchen appliances can be used again within a very short time.

Since there are no limits to design freedom in kitchen construction today, the requirements for adhesive recipes are also increasing. The tailor-made formulations from RUDERER enable a smooth, economically efficient process. They can be used in manual as well as semi- and fully automated production, can withstand external influences, are sustainable and meet high optical standards. And the most important thing: They give the kitchens exactly what is necessary so that they can be experienced as a “safe retreat and place of well-being”.

Further information online at www.ruderer.de

About RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GMBH

RUDERER KLEBETECHNIK GMBH is your specialist for a wide range of premium industrial adhesives. We are a constantly growing, second-generation family business. Our headquarters are in Zorneding near Munich. With our more than 30 years of product and industry expertise in the area of ​​bonding, we can optimally support our customers from industry and trade and accompany them in bonding projects – both with the right adhesive products and with the necessary know-how about composite materials and technologies , and applications.

We are dealers and we are manufacturers. This not only guarantees our customers the best technological adhesive solution, but also, thanks to our large warehouse, very high product availability for fast, stable supply chains as well as the greatest possible flexibility, for example in terms of container size or requests for changes to delivery dates.

Our wide and deep range of adhesives includes many premium adhesives from well-known manufacturers such as technicoll, Araldite, Sika, HB Fuller, 3M, Panacol, Otto-Chemie, Kömmerling, Born2Bond (Bostik), Weiss-Chemie, Drei Bond, Loctite, Teroson. We select our suppliers carefully and ensure that we only include adhesives of excellent quality in our portfolio. Access to many different adhesive brands enables us to offer our customers brand-independent advice, always manufacturer-neutral in the sense of the best solution for the respective requirement. In our technical center we can carry out test bonding for our customers in order to determine the right adhesive. This is particularly helpful and useful when the customer does not know the exact properties of the materials to be bonded. We can also carry out aging tests, climate change tests, etc. for our customers and determine tensile shear strengths. If our customers do not have any free production capacity or lack the bonding know-how, we take care of the bonding projects and carry out the bonding on a contract basis.

With our own brand, the traditional brand technicoll®, (www.technicoll.de), we offer a complete range of adhesives for professional applications and, if necessary, modify or develop the right adhesive for individual customer requirements. technicoll® has been known on the adhesive market for over 50 years. For decades we have been successfully supplying key industrial sectors such as automotive/transportation/special vehicle construction, the plastics industry, the upholstery industry and the metal industry

As a future-oriented, second-generation family business, we attach great importance to the training and further education of our employees. The focus of our specialized team is always to provide our customers with competent advice using in-depth technical know-how and, if necessary, to support them across entire projects.

Our future is digital. We recognized this back in 2007 and launched our online shop www.ottozeus.de. There, our customers receive all high-quality adhesive brands, the right accessories, a lot of important information and, if necessary, telephone adhesive advice – everything quickly and reliably, just as you would expect from an online shop. The extensive adhesive range on www.ottozeus.de includes almost 1,000 items that can be ordered 24/7 for commercial customers from trade, crafts and industry, as well as experienced DIY enthusiasts.

Further information at www.ruderer.de, www.technicoll.de and www.ottozeus.de

