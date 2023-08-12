Adidas Eyewear SP0074 – Tech Cycling

Test and technical analysis for the Adidas SP0074 glasses, designed to extend the protection of the field of vision to the sides of the face, improving aerodynamics and driving comfort. In our test, the lenses confirmed the usual, for Adidas, excellent light management and top-of-the-class performance.

Adidas SP0074 glasses are the result of great technological research combined with a design that always wants to be innovative. The fundamental points for Adidas Eyewear have always been the high performance in terms of management and protection from light offered by the lenses, excellent aerodynamic efficiency and a modern and captivating look.

The design of the SP0074 follows the latest trends: large-sized lenses that develop horizontally to ensure great coverage of the field of vision. The super light frame is in TR90, a material that combines carbon fiber and nylon chosen for its formidable impact resistance characteristics and great flexibility that allows it to adapt perfectly to any type of face.

The construction process is the flagship of Marcolin, the Veneto-based company that owns and produces the Adidas Eyewear brand. The first milling process, which gives shape to the frame, is the only one performed on CNC machines under the control of specialized technicians. From then on, each eyewear is literally assembled and finished by hand by highly experienced craftsmen. The last step is the registration, also performed manually, which guarantees the perfect fit on the face.

The temples, also in TR90, follow the same production process. The hinges are equipped with a safety lock with two possible positions: open or closed. In this way the hinge lasts longer than the traditional ones and, in the folded position, it avoids contact between the terminals and the lenses so as not to damage them. The terminals are equipped with a non-slip rubber insert to increase grip and comfort. The nosepiece is adjustable in width to offer comfortable support and optimal adherence.

The lenses are in high-strength polycarbonate and, in the SP0074 range, are available in two versions: Contrast, with protection degree 2, and the classic, timeless, Mirrored, protection degree 3, which we received for testing, perfect for protecting eyes in bright light conditions.

The ventilation system of the lens consists of 9 small openings in the upper part of the frame which allow the evacuation of the hot and humid air produced during the effort.

On the editorial scale we found a weight of 30 grams, a pleasant surprise considering that Adidas declares a weight of 43 grams for this model.

The Adidas SP0074 are available in six variants: four have a matte black frame with Contrast, smoked and brown lenses, and Mirrored, brown and Roviex (red) lenses. The same Roviex Mirrored lenses are available with a matte red frame. The sixth variant is the protagonist of our test: white frame with purple mirrored lenses.

In addition to the glasses, the package includes a hard case and lens cleaning cloth. The list price is 149 euros.

Our test

We have been using the Adidas SP0074 since June 2023 on all our bike rides, from road to gravel to mtb, by the sea as well as in the mountains, on asphalt, dirt roads and single-tracks with residual mud after the copious early summer rains. The tests were carried out in purely summer weather: temperatures close to +40°C and very humid air (up to 70%) in the hottest and lowest hours around +10°C in the morning at the time of departure.

Right out of the box, the Adidas SP0074 appear solid and well-proportioned. The lens develops horizontally to be enveloping and aerodynamic and harmonizes well with any face shape, both female and male.

The temples open with a consistent click that conveys solidity. These glasses rest almost imperceptibly on the ears, with a certain pressure to squeeze the sides of the head. At the start of the test, after four hours in the saddle, the pressure exerted by the temples had left a clear mark on the skin but already from the second outing the frame adapted and the problem soon never recurred.

The nose piece is adjustable to the size of your nose by suitably folding the two wings in contact with the skin. It takes a little longer than usual, always in terms of minutes, to find the right position, because the reduced weight of the glasses and the comfort of the supports make it difficult to perceive the pressure variations on the nose but, once the set-up has been found more comfortable, the nosepad maintains its adjustment over time.

The image quality is excellent, the lens does not alter the colors and offers good sharpness and a total absence of distortions. The gray base of the lenses does not introduce color casts and guarantees precise and comfortable vision, the colors are correct and the reading of the roughness of the terrain is very good, both on and off the road.

In bright light conditions, the lens filters the right amount of sunlight to protect your eyes and pedal with maximum visual comfort while maintaining a good reading of the conditions of the surface on which you pedal, be it asphalt or dirt.

In the passages between sun and shade, typical of paths in the woods and in moments when the sun is low in front of the eyes, the lens maintains good visibility of the shaded areas which allows you to read the bumps without problems, an important feature for driving safety.

In conditions of decreased light, for example with very cloudy skies, the lenses guarantee a vision that is bright enough to pedal in complete safety.

The stability of the Adidas SP0074 is excellent, when worn they don’t constrict, they don’t weigh down on the nose or ears and they don’t move a millimeter on any terrain, even the most bumpy. The length of the temples is always a bit large, depending on the design of the helmet some interference problems may occur, we recommend trying on the goggles/helmet pair before proceeding with the purchase.

At speed, even at the highest speeds, no vortices are created inside the lens, in our tests we went over 80 km/h several times without eye discomfort. The comfort is decidedly high, the absence of internal vortices makes the SP0074 also suitable for contact lens wearers and those suffering from dry eyes.

In terms of driving safety, the lens does not limit rear peripheral vision. The shapes are wide enough to ensure that the edge of the frame does not hinder the rear view when you turn your head to check what is happening behind you (overtaking vehicles, exit companions, rivals in the race).

The ventilation system works very well avoiding the formation of condensation, in our tests we have never registered fogging even if, in a summer test, the temperatures have never been lower than +10°C.

The anti-drop water repellent treatment is formidable, the drops of sweat slide down without leaving trails that could distort the image and leave halos on the lens. In the rain, the drops slide quickly towards the edges, also in this case without leaving trails or halos, guaranteeing perfect visibility at all times. For summary cleaning, just pass them under water from a fountain to make the lenses clear again, at home you can proceed with neutral soap and a soft microfibre cloth.

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

