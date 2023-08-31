Admire the latest spectacular image from the James Webb telescope

The Galassia Whirlpool, also known as M51, is a celestial wonder, located 31 million light years away from us in the constellation “Cani da Caccia”, and has been the subject of countless photographs by amateur and professional astronomers. Now it’s also the turn of the photographer of the Universe, the James Webb Space Telescope.

Using data from its Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), the telescope revealed a intricate and detailed structureshowing the hot dust that concentrates along the spiral arms of the galaxy, visible as dark red regions (and you can see it at the bottom of the news).

That’s not all, because the bright areas along the arms are star forming regions leading to the blue and white central core of the galaxy. And as if that weren’t enough, the orange and yellow areas show regions of ionized gas created by recently formed star clusters.

The James Webb also allowed us to observe cavernous black bubbles inside the arms, almost like windows that allow us to see through the galaxy’s gas and dust to distant stars like never before. This observation is part of a series called Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers, o FEASTdesigned to shed light on the interaction between stellar feedback and star formation in environments outside our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

Understanding this aspect is essential for building accurate universal models of star formation, a giant step forward in our understanding of the cosmos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

