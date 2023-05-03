ADO A20 / A20F buy cheap from 690€ (05/2023)

Both e-bikes from ADO make a really good impression at first glance and offer a well-rounded overall package. The e-bikes are particularly interesting due to the fact that both bikes are delivered with a German road permit.

On Geekbuying.com you can get the A20 for 689,99 € with delivery from a EU warehouse, thanks to voucher.

Technical specifications

ADO A20+ ADO A20F+ Modus Support-Modus Pedal / pedal assistance Generally Art 20*1.95 inch 20*4.0 inch rated capacity 250W overall unit 1550*530*1100mm 1740*530*1200 mm After folding 900*430*700mm 980*450*770mm resilience 120 kg 120 kg vehicle performance Max. speed 25 km/h 25 km/h transmission Shimano 7-Gang Shimano 7-Gang Electric range <60km <40km Supporting Reach <80km <80km loading time 6-7 hours 7 hours Battery nominal voltage 36V 36V end-of-charge voltage 42V 42V rated capacity 36V10.4AH 36V10.4AH type of batteries Detachable portable charging battery Detachable portable charging battery

This time I will introduce you to two foldable e-bikes. Both are for German road traffic approved and therefore definitely very interesting for everyone who is searching.

What are the differences between the two e-bikes?

Overall, the two e-bikes are quite similar. The main differences are found in the tires and size.

Where the ADO A20+ has regular tires and is down to a size of 1550 x 530 x 1100 mm comes unfolded and to a size of 900 x 430 x 700mm folds up, the ADO A20F+ relies on fat tires and comes in at a size of 1740 x 530 x 1200 mm unfolded and up 980 x 450 x 770 mm collapses.

Battery with a range of up to 80 km

Both bikes rely on one 36V10.4AH strong battery who is responsible for all functions on the bike. This is how the battery operates the 250 watt motorwhich can accelerate the e-bikes up to 25km/h.

Depending on the weight of the rider, the surface, the weather and the incline, the e-bikes have a range of up to 80 km. The battery can be removed from the frame for charging and can be conveniently charged at home or at another location. The battery is then fully charged again about 7 hours.

Convenient screen

Both e-bikes have a so that you have all the information at a glance Display installed on the handlebar. This is not in the middle, as is usual with other e-bikes, but it is mounted on the left side. In this way, you should be able to make all settings comfortably with your thumb while driving, without taking your hand off the handlebars.

Brakes, gears and suspension

Both e-bikes are on so that you don’t feel every stone up to your cerebellum during the ride Front tires and sprung at the saddle. So that you don’t kick yourself to death despite electrical assistance, both bicycles are equipped with 7 speed Shimano gears installed. Last but not least, you can save the weight of an anchor and brake with the instead Disc brakes front and rear.

Two different driving modes

In the EU version of the e-bikes you can click two different driving modes Specifically, fall back on the normal bike mode and on a mode with electric assistance. In the international version you can still fall back on a purely electric mode, which is not allowed in Germany or you would have to register the e-bike as an S-Pedelec. Which in this case could only work with a single sign-on.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

With the A20+ and the A20F +, ADO offers two successful e-bikes that are even available with approval for German roads. That alone is a great advantage over many other manufacturers from the Far East. The design of a classic foldable e-bike is also clearly recognizable here, but has the additional advantage that the e-bikes are easier to transport and use on vacation.

The ADO A20F + with its extra wide tires is probably aimed at a younger generation of cyclists and should also be very popular with them.