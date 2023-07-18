Adobe ColdFusion: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

There is a current IT security warning for Adobe ColdFusion. You can find out here which vulnerability it is, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Adobe Security Bulletin – APSB23-41 (Stand: 16.07.2023).

Adobe ColdFusion Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Adobe ColdFusion Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

ColdFusion is an application server and framework for creating web-based applications.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion to run arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-38203 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Adobe ColdFusion 2018 Adobe ColdFusion 2021 Adobe ColdFusion 2023

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Adobe Security Bulletin – APSB23-41 vom 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Adobe ColdFusion. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/17/2023 – Initial version

