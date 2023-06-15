Adobe Creative Cloud Animate: IT security warning about a new bug

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Adobe Creative Cloud Animate. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Adobe Security Advisory (Stand: 13.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Adobe Creative Cloud Animate – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

Adobe Creative Cloud Animate Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Adobe Creative Cloud includes applications and services for video, design, photography and web.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Adobe Creative Cloud Animate to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-29321.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Adobe Creative Cloud Animate 2022 < 22.0.10 (cpe:/a:adobe:creative_cloud)

Adobe Creative Cloud Animate 2023 < 23.0.2 (cpe:/a:adobe:creative_cloud)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Adobe Security Advisory vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb23-36.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Adobe Creative Cloud Animate. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/14/2023 – Initial version

roj/news.de