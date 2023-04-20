Home » Adobe expands the functions of Firefly AI editing tool, automatically cuts B roll, adjusts video tone, generates fonts, logos and background music, and emphasizes that it will never violate copyright issues!
Adobe recently announced the expansion of the capabilities of its Firefly AI editing tool, focusing on audiovisual applications, which can help audiovisual editors edit more easily. Firefly is a generative AI platform from Adobe, similar to Dall-e and ChatGPT. Adobe hopes to use this platform to make the interaction between people and computers more intuitive and reduce the trivial work in the editing process. Firefly’s new features include automatically adjusting the tone of the movie, generating fonts, logos and background music, etc., and automatically generating storyboards or previews based on scripts.

In addition, Adobe emphasized that Firefly will only train on authorized or public domain material, so it will not accidentally violate copyright issues. However, some professional video editors may feel threatened by the emergence of Firefly, because it means that AI technology in the future may reduce the demand for video editors. The Firefly AI tool is being tested and is expected to be generally available later this year.

