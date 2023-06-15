Adobe Experience Manager: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Adobe Experience Manager. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Adobe Security Advisory (Stand: 13.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Adobe Experience Manager – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.4.

Adobe Experience Manager Bug: Description of the attack

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) is a content management solution for building websites, mobile applications, and forms.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe Experience Manager to perform a cross-site scripting attack and bypass security measures.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-29307, CVE-2023-29322, CVE-2023-29304 und CVE-2023-29302.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Adobe Experience Manager AEM Cloud Service Release < 2023.4 (cpe:/a:adobe:experience_manager)

Adobe Experience Manager < 6.5.17.0 (cpe:/a:adobe:experience_manager)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Adobe Security Advisory vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/experience-manager/apsb23-31.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Adobe Experience Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/14/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

