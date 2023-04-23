Adobe Firefly creative generative artificial intelligence model set will reshape the audio-visual workflow! | ZEEK Player Journal

Adobe recently shared its initial ideas for extending Adobe Firefly, its collection of creative generative artificial intelligence models, into Creative Cloud video and audio applications. With Firefly as a creative sidekick, creators are able to dramatically speed up the inspiration and ideation process and reduce post-production time from days to minutes. Integrating generative AI directly into workflows puts these powerful new capabilities at the fingertips of creators.

Firefly debuted at Adobe Summit 2023 and is now in beta, supporting video and audio concepts including changing colors through text commands, advanced music and sound effects,animationFonts, graphics and logos, script and B-roll features, and guidelines for creative teaching. With Firefly, no matter what experience or skill level creators have, they will be able to easily create the content of their imagination in their own language, and it is easier to operate. Firefly combines the power of Adobe apps with the benefits of generative artificial intelligence to empower creators to express themselves more efficiently and without constraints.

Adobe’s initial concept for Firefly supporting video and audio includes:

Change colors via text commands: Modify the color scheme, time of day, and even seasons in recorded videos to change the mood and mood of your videos to achieve a specific tone and feel. Simply enter a text command, such as “make this scene warm and exciting”, and the creator’s imagination can be realized.

Advanced Music and Sound Effects: Using only text prompts, users can generate royalty-free custom sounds and music to suit specific emotions and situations, and serve as scratch or final versions of tracks.

Stunning fonts, text effects, graphics, and logos: With a few simple keywords, creators can generate subtitles, logos, and title cards in minutes, and even add custom animations , making the work more dynamic and attractive.

Powerful script and B-roll functions: Creators can use AI to analyze script text, automatically generate storyboards and visual previews, and recommend B-roll clips for rough cuts or final cuts to speed up pre-production, formal and post-production work process.

Creativity Guide feature: Through personalized instructional guidance powered by generative artificial intelligence, users can master new skills and go from initial idea to creation and editing faster.

Further reading:

Create exclusive 3D avatars! LINE NEXT launches AlphaCrewz Beta

Zoom IQ’s New Features Help Teams Collaborate!Adopting OpenAI to support its resilient approach to AI federation

