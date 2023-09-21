Adobe Firefly is out of Beta and is now available to everyone. Our test

Listen to the audio version of the article

All very easy, immediate, with the advantage of great time savings and support for creativity. Working on digital images, with Adobe Firefly automation, is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. And it is, for now, free. But it is also short-lived magic. After the amazement that envelops us in the first thirty minutes of use, the limits of Firefly soon appear. Confirming its beta nature.

With Adobe Firefly (Beta, in fact) the feeling is of being on the brink of a still unfinished revolution; but, of course, very promising. And with several possible uses already now, for photographers, designers, marketers. Or simply all of us dealing with the slides of a presentation.

Recall that Firefly uses generative artificial intelligence to create images at the user’s command. It can also modify them automatically, always following a textual prompt (command) that we can write in natural language. Firefly integrates many tools. The first two and probably the most important are “generate from text” and “autofill”. With the first we generate an image based on our description, a bit like we do on OpenAI’s Dall-E. The key difference is that Adobe relies on a database that has been selected and cleaned of copyright infringing or discriminatory elements. If we write: “women with cell phones” or “women on the beach” African women will almost always come out. Call it, if you like, paradoxes of political correctness. Let’s also forget about being able to create imaginative images of the Pope (or other famous personalities), as seen on the internet: Firefly only uses photos that comply with the rules.

One positive thing, which we immediately notice, is the realism of many of the photos generated. Yes, there are still distorted faces and people with six fingers on each hand, often twisted like a shrub. But now it happens in the minority of cases. We can also ask for less realistic and more artistic images, drawings, etc., and sometimes the result is truly evocative. However, photographic realism still seems not to be fully achieved.

The interface is simple and has many immediate options; to change the characteristics of the generated image (from photo to drawing for example) with a button, for example.

Even in this case, however, after the first “wow” effect, the limits are noticed: the control we have over generation is reduced; it is difficult and sometimes impossible to generate what we really have in mind (and what we indicate in the prompt). After all, Firefly follows the limits of the dataset with which it is trained. We have to make many attempts. A tip is to indicate all the styles we want and also try with the option to show similar results.

The alternative software Midjourney prevails for photorealism and breadth of content that can be generated and also allows – unlike Firefly – to be trained with user data (a photo book for example). But it is certainly much less user friendly and is not integrated with Adobe tools. And it has no filters for inappropriate content or copyright (the imaginative versions of the Pope were made precisely with Midjourney).

Autofill allows you to edit an image in no time. Any one, therefore even one generated by Firefly himself. So we can create one with AI and then retouch it, even profoundly, while remaining within the same tool. Very comfortable.

With one click we select the background, remove it, replace it with something we describe in the prompt; in the same way we can add elements, replace – after selecting it – any object in the photo. Firefly alone can distinguish the background from the rest and isolate objects.

A third feature, which may be underestimated, is “text effects”. We can change the graphics of a text we write, with a lot of freedom. Do we want to make a greeting card for a dog-loving friend? Here is the word “best wishes” decorated with images of dear quadrupeds. And, yes, we can also indicate the specific breed of his dog.

One of the strengths of Adobe Firefly (Beta) is that it saves time for designers and creative professionals. Automating repetitive tasks allows designers to focus their energy on more complex and creative tasks.

In addition to saving time, the advantage is a stimulus to creativity, thanks to the multiple design options. Even with the database limits already indicated. This gives us a certain range of ideas to choose from and can explore new creative directions that we might not have thought of.

The main limitation is that Firefly is currently, still, a crude tool. It doesn’t allow us to refine every aspect of the design, such as layout, color choices, or typography. It can be a limitation for designers who want more precise control over their creations.

Another aspect to consider is the possible presence of compatibility problems. Some professionals report incompatibilities with other software and tools used by designers.

But we are, as mentioned, at the beginning. To the point that now Firefly, in beta, free, cannot be used for commercial purposes. The product will soon grow in quality, possibilities and functions. And it will likely require an Adobe Creative subscription. One limitation will remain for a long time, however: the need for an internet connection. The AI ​​used requires computing power that is too large for normal computers. Too bad for those creatives who love to work isolated on remote and wild beaches. They will be forced, for who knows how much longer, to use all manual tools.