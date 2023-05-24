Figure/Adobe Photoshop released a new generative coloring function, importing AI Firefly as a creative assistant.

Adobe announced the introduction of Adobe Firefly generative artificial intelligence directly into the design process and released a new generative coloring feature for Adobe Photoshop. “Generative Coloring” is a creative assistant born for the creative and design process. On the premise of not destroying the original image, the content of the image can be added, expanded or removed by using simple text commands.

Photoshop Beta is Adobe’s first Creative Cloud app to deeply integrate Firefly, and it will revolutionize workflows between Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express in the future.

Adobe has a decade-plus history of AI innovation, bringing intelligence into apps with Adobe Sensei. These intelligent functions, such as Photoshop’s “Neural Network Filter”, After Effects’ “Content-Aware Coloring”, Adobe Experience Platform’s “Attribution AI”, and Acrobat’s Liquid Mode, etc.

Adobe said Firefly, a collection of creative generative AI models, was launched six weeks ago and initially focused on generating image and text effects. So far, beta users have generated more than 100 million works. Since Firefly was launched, it has been extended to support “Vector Image Recoloring” and “Generative Coloring”.

In addition, Adobe’s updated version of Photoshop today introduces several new features that enhance and speed up creative workflows, including Adjustment Presets, Contextual Taskbar, Erase Tool, and Gradient Enhancement, allowing users to Save time while making complex edits and creating unique designs.

Photoshop’s generative coloring capabilities are available now in a desktop beta application and will be generally available in the second half of 2023.

Video information: Adobe

