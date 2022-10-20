Adobe Photoshop

Adobe’s annual conference, Adobe Max, will inevitably mention some new functions related to Photoshop. This time, it also covers the desktop version, iPad version and the web version that is still in the beta stage, mainly bringing “select objects” and “neuron filters”. (Neural Filters), multiplayer collaboration and improvements in tablet experience. First with the enhanced Select Objects feature, Photoshop now recognizes more types and complexities such as sky, buildings, plants, streets, foregrounds, subjects, and hair. This, combined with the hover-to-selection feature added as early as 2020, further improves the overall image editing experience. There is also a “one-click delete and fill” function (Shift + Delete), which combines the function of selecting and removing objects with the function of “Content Aware Fill”.

Another focus is Adobe’s addition of a “Photo Repair” option to the “Neuron Filter” launched in 2020, which uses AI to easily remove blemishes from old photos. The original Smart Portrait filter (which adjusts the expression and age of a person), Skin Smoothing filter, Style Transfer filter, and B&W photo colorization filter, of course, also work here.

Photoshop on iPad

Adobe also unexpectedly continues to add more desktop tools to Photoshop for iPad. This time it’s “One-Click Content-Aware Fill” and “Remove Background”. With a single tap, you can use AI to select unwanted elements. In addition, Adobe has improved the Select Subject feature for portraits and added one-click Auto Tone, Auto Contrast, and Auto Color editing options to the Filters and Adjustments panel.

As for the beta of the web version of Photoshop launched last year, new skills will also be learned. Adobe plans to add Select Objects, Remove Background, Camera Raw editing tools, and One-Click Content-Aware Fill. Recalling that the early iPad version of Photoshop was scolded for being too hot, which led Adobe to seriously rectify the problem, so the web version of Photoshop must also add more ammunition to avoid repeating mistakes. Creative Cloud subscribers can go to the beta area of ​​the platform to try it out now.