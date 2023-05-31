Adobe uses generative AI Adobe Firefly as a creative sidekick for Photoshop

Adobe announced the introduction of Adobe Firefly generative artificial intelligence directly into the design process and the release of Adobe Photoshop’s new Generative Fill feature.

The “Generative Coloring” supported by Firefly is the world‘s first creative assistant for the creative and design process. Without destroying the original image, you can use simple text commands to paint in just a few seconds Easily add, expand or remove image content, providing users with magical new ways of working.

Since its launch, Firefly has been extended to support vector recoloring and generative coloring. Firefly is the only AI service that produces “commercial ready”, designed to be embedded directly into creators’ workflows. Firefly’s first model set was trained on images from Adobe Stock, openly licensed content, and other public content not subject to copyright restrictions. Businesses will be able to extend their creative assets with Firefly to generate content that includes corporate imagery, vector graphics and brand language. The integration of Firefly with Adobe Experience Cloud applications will allow marketing departments to use Firefly to accelerate production of their content supply chain.

Inject surging power into creativity and design

The next-generation AI is deeply integrated into the core tools of Photoshop, realizing a new creative workflow beyond imagination, and injecting surging power into muse with precise creative control.

Generative coloring automatically matches the perspective, lighting, and style in an image, reducing tedious tasks to help everyone achieve amazing results. Generative Coloring enhances creators’ creative expression and productivity, and allows creators to create with more confidence by using natural language and concepts to generate digital content in seconds:

Powered by Firefly: Firefly is designed to generate commercially-ready images and is trained on a library of hundreds of millions of professional-grade licensed high-resolution images from Adobe Stock to ensure Firefly is not used by others or Brands own intellectual property (IP) to generate content.

Magically transform ideas into images with simple text commands: add, expand, or remove content from images to achieve unexpected effects.

Edit in a non-destructive state: Create newly generated content in the generated layer, allowing users to be endlessly creative and restore the original image if necessary without being affected by the creative process.

Create at transformative speed: No matter what idea or concept a user wants to try out, as fast as they can type, unlimited creativity can be created with high quality.

Support for Photoshop on the web: Generative Coloring is a new module in Firefly beta for creators interested in testing new features on the web.

As a trusted partner of individuals and businesses of all sizes, Adobe puts the customer first in all of its AI capabilities and ensures content and data transparency based on AI ethical principles. Generative coloring supports Content Credentials to ensure people understand that the content was created by a human, generated by AI, or edited by AI. No matter where the content is used, published or stored, the content certificate (which can be imagined as a food “nutrition label” for digital content) will remain associated with the content to provide correct source identification and help consumers make judgments about digital content. This technology was developed by the Content Authenticity Initiative (Content Authenticity Initiative) founded by Adobe, and the community currently has more than 1,000 members.

Other latest features

In addition, Adobe’s updated Photoshop version today introduces several new features that enhance and speed up creative workflows, including Adjustment Presets, Contextual Task Bar, Remove Tool and Enhanced Gradients enable users to perform complex editing and create unique designs while saving time. See here for details.

Photoshop’s generative coloring capabilities are available now in a desktop beta application and will be generally available in the second half of 2023. The generative coloring feature has also become one of the available modules in the Firefly beta app.